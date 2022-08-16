ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud's proposed 2023 budget increases funding for police, parks

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD ― Public safety spending is expected to make up 48% of St. Cloud's proposed $82 million 2023 budget, and the city is expected to spend 6% more on public safety than last year.

The 2023 proposed city budget is 4% higher than 2022. Debt service (like paying off public works projects and vehicles) makes up 16% of the budget, public works makes up 10%, transfers out of the general fund make up about 8%, parks, recreation and the library makes up 7%, community development makes up 4%, administrative support also makes up 4% and information technology makes up 3% of the budget.

Most of the budget, or 43%, comes from property taxes and 17% of the budget comes from local government aid. The rest comes from transfers, reserves, franchise fees, licenses and permits, special assessments and fines.

A public hearing for the preliminary budget and tax levy will take place in September. Another public hearing and the adoption of the final budget and tax levy will happen in December.

More funding for police, public safety initiatives

In the proposed $82 million budget, Kleis advocated to raise the public safety budget by 6.1%, or by around $2.3 million to total $39.7 million.

The city plans to hire six additional police officers and one additional firefighter.

According to a 2019 survey, public safety was the top issue St. Cloud citizens believe the city should address, followed by road conditions and traffic congestion. Police spending has grown steadily in St. Cloud since 2014.

More funding for parks, recreation and the library

Kleis proposed a 9.8% increase in the budget for parks, recreation and the library, or $534,000, bringing the total to $5.9 million.

Other funding increases included a $161,600 increase in the technology budget, to total $2 million. Community development funding is expected to decrease 3.6% or about $106,000 to total $2.8 million.

No fee increases, flat tax rate

Like in 2022, there are no fee increases or changes to the tax rate proposed for 2023.

Infrastructure investment

St. Cloud plans to spend almost double what the city planned to spend last year on infrastructure, $41.8 million in 2023 compared to $21 million in 2022. The infrastructure budget is part of the general fund budget.

Here are the projects they're looking at:

  • Cooper Avenue South - $7 million
  • Wilson Avenue - $5.9 million
  • Highways 10 and 23 and Fourth Street- $6 million
  • West St. Germain Street - $2.9 million
  • Street resurfacing- $4 million
  • Water Treatment Facility improvements- $40 million (year three of four)
  • Calvary Hill water improvements- $3 million
  • Wastewater Renewable Natural Gas and Green Hydrogen Project- $3 million

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

