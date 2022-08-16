Read full article on original website
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Seahawks Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Brutal Injury
A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman suffered a terrible injury on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field after he suffered a leg injury. All of his teammates came onto the field to give Lewis their best wishes as he left the field in an air cast.
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr's game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Why Huard Should or Shouldn't Start at UW Quarterback
Breaking down the second of three candidates seeking the job.
Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field
The last thing you want to see is a serious injury in a preseason game. The Seattle Seahawks have suffered what appears to be a bad one in tonight’s contest with the Chicago Bears. Left guard Damien Lewis was just carted off at Lumen Field after going down with...
Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
