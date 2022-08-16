Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ trailer suggests another time jump with season 5
The new cinematic trailer for Call Of Duty: Warzone season 5 suggests a time jump is coming to the battle royale – check it out below. Last Stand is set for release August 24 and it looks like Raul Menendez is set to make a return for the title’s loose narrative.
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's writers constructed its fictional Mexican city
One writer even interviewed Mexican special forces about some hush-hush topics
Early Modern Warfare 2 Looked Like Mobile Game, According to Crimsix
CoD pro Crimsix recently joked that an early Modern Warfare 2 build looked like a mobile game. Activision's next entry into the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2, has already been subjected to plenty of leaks. From weapons, to maps, to returning modes, it seems like there's very little we haven't already seen from the new game — and it hasn't even released yet.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty season 5 roadmap includes new changes and weapons for Warzone, Vanguard
With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II nearly here, it’s almost time to call it quits on Vanguard and its corresponding content in Warzone. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left for the last iteration of CoD, however, with the game announcing a new roadmap for its final season, Last Stand, which will include the re-introduction of Raul Menendez, the villain from Black Ops II, as well as new maps, updates to Caldera, new guns, and even a new multiplayer mode for players to try out.
IGN
Crash Bandicoot Developer Seemingly Teasing a New Game (That Probably Isn't Call of Duty)
Activision’s Crash Bandicoot developer, Toys For Bob, is seemingly working on something new. The company recently released the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy before getting to work on the well-received Crash Bandicoot 4. But, as with most of Activision’s studios, Toys For Bob was drafted in to work on...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Announces 'Fifth and Final' Season
Activision has announced that the fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on August 24, implying the release of Warzone 2 could be right around the corner. Announced on the game's website, the final season is named Last Stand and is centred around a league of Call of Duty villains led by Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez. The original Modern Warfare's Khaled Al-Asad also makes an appearance, alongside Ghosts' Gabriel T. Rorke and Black Ops 3's He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen.
IGN
Cloudpunk - PlayStation 5 Launch Trailer
The visual and performance overhaul to Cloudpunk has arrived on PlayStation 5, a free upgrade for all players. Watch the latest trailer for a tour of what to expect with the upgrade, including improved rain effects and reflections, full DualSense controller support, and more. Cloudpunk is a neon-noir story in...
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Regarding The In-Game Store For Diablo 4, Blizzard Has Provided Details
According to Blizzard in today’s new status report, Diablo 4 will be backed by an “army of devs” creating new different seasons content for years to come. Upgrades and additional content will range from quality-of-life improvements and polish to significant additional features, side missions, foes, objects, live shows, and—of course—season passes.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone Accused of Plagiarism For Second Time in a Month
The developers of Call of Duty: Warzone has been accused of plagiarism once again, just after recovering from a similar accusation. Call of Duty has evolved quite a bit since its early days in the online gaming scene. Activision has found ways to monetize the game long-term outside of traditional DLC. It all started with loot boxes before taking it up a notch with individual skins and battle passes. Call of Duty now regularly releases brand new skins and other cosmetic items, but it seems that this is creating a problem as the team was accused of plagiarizing a recently announced skin for Call of Duty: Warzone. The skin featured a furry dog-like creature in tactical gear, which was nearly identical to a piece of art from artist Sail Lin. Activision has since apologized for this and pulled it from release.
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
IGN
Farthest Frontier Early Access Review
My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths - Gameplay Trailer
Watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming DLC pack, which brings two new dungeons to explore. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depth, clash with the invading Firesong Circle in Earthen Root Enclave and investigate the lost lore of the Druid King in Graven Deep as you experience new stories that continue the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. What will you discover buried deep beneath the sea and earth?
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Reveals Monetization Plans
Blizzard has today revealed how monetization practices will work in Diablo 4 when the game launches next year. In recent months, the Diablo series as a whole has been under fire from fans following some troublesome in-game purchase options in the mobile title Diablo Immortal. Luckily, Blizzard has now stressed that the monetization schemes seen in Immortal won't be similar to what is seen in Diablo 4.
IGN
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
