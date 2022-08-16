The developers of Call of Duty: Warzone has been accused of plagiarism once again, just after recovering from a similar accusation. Call of Duty has evolved quite a bit since its early days in the online gaming scene. Activision has found ways to monetize the game long-term outside of traditional DLC. It all started with loot boxes before taking it up a notch with individual skins and battle passes. Call of Duty now regularly releases brand new skins and other cosmetic items, but it seems that this is creating a problem as the team was accused of plagiarizing a recently announced skin for Call of Duty: Warzone. The skin featured a furry dog-like creature in tactical gear, which was nearly identical to a piece of art from artist Sail Lin. Activision has since apologized for this and pulled it from release.

