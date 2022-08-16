Read full article on original website
New CEHS Student Kickoff
A special event just for new students in the College of Education and Human Sciences!. Head to the Pixel Lab to connect with other students in your major and enjoy free food and drinks. You’ll have the opportunity to meet with academic advisors, career coaches and other CEHS representatives who are available to help you reach your goals.
CAS Kickoff
Directions: Between Oldfather and Avery Halls. Rain location: first floor of Oldfather Hall. New College of Arts and Sciences students are welcome to join us at our annual CAS Kickoff!. Connect with advisors, career coaches, navigators, recruitment, and student leaders as well as campus partners from offices students will engage...
Get a move on | Photo of the Week
Katie Wemhoff, a freshman in pre-health from Grand Island, grabs a bundle of clothes from her mother, Cindy, while moving into a residence hall ahead of Greek Rush. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
This is CASNR
The College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (CASNR) is excited to welcome you to our CASNR community. We will start at 3:00PM sharp, so don’t be late! Come to connect with students, staff, and faculty in your major. Receive a CASNR metal water bottle, meet key CASNR student success contacts, and have the opportunity to win prizes. We will wrap up with a free dinner!
brings faculty together to better instruction
Instructors primarily receive course feedback from the main audience — students. While a student’s personal experience is valuable when reviewing and modifying teaching methods, instructors need input from colleagues as well. That is how the Faculty-led Inquiry into Reflective and Scholarly Teaching program was formed at the University...
K-3 CLASS Observation Training
Participants will learn how development affects classroom interactions and the link between effective teacher-child interactions as it relates to learning. Training includes an overview of the CLASS measure and its uses, and will prepare participants to assess teaching quality based on the CLASS system. Please register by July 19. To...
at the Union celebration is Aug. 30
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion kicks off the semester with ODI at the Union, a celebration of inclusive excellence with food, games and fun. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is committed to inclusive excellence — an active process ensuring that excellence is reflective of diversity in all forms. ODI at the Union is an opportunity to learn more about the efforts and initiatives of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Transfer Student Connect for Downtown Walking Tour
If you’re a transfer student looking to learn more about your new community, come join us for a walking tour of downtown Lincoln. See all that downtown has to offer while getting to know other transfer students. We’ll meet outside the Nebraska Union Starbucks on City Campus.
Novotny named executive director of housing
Lucas Novotny has been named the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s executive director of housing. He will join the campus full-time on Aug. 22. As executive director, Novotny will provide leadership and policy direction for University Housing, which includes residence life, dining services, facilities and operations. Housing is responsible for nearly 3 million square feet of residential and ancillary buildings that exist to build community among students while enhancing student success and well-being.
Husker Mania Karaoke Party
Celebrate your campus arrival at the must-attend Friday night event for Big Red Welcome, with thousands of Husker students. Compete for amazing prizes by singing your favorite hit songs for the crowd. Participate either as a team of friends or as an individual entry. Prizes include free food, Husker swag, and concert tickets.
Project strengthens understanding of irrigation’s effects on Great Plains weather
Nebraska is regularly the center of complex Great Plains weather conditions, and University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientists have long studied the dynamics shaping the state’s climate. An ongoing research project, involving Husker collaboration with multiple universities and research institutions, has expanded that knowledge by using an extensive set of sensors in southeast Nebraska to study how agricultural irrigation affects local weather conditions.
Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) Welcome Reception
Welcome to the 2nd Annual Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) Welcome Reception. During the reception you’ll be able to meet current and incoming students, faculty, and staff to build community with during your time here at the university. Enjoy light refreshment, fun, and games. Dietary needs will be...
Learning Community Welcome Event
All Learning Community students are invited to take part in fun games and mixers at the LC Welcome Event! You’ll also get a chance to pick up your LC t-shirt, take a massive group photo, and have some Dairy Store ice cream. Meet your Peer Mentor and get to know others in your LC!
Candidate for Vector Entomologist position - Dr. Saumik Basu
Directions: Directions: This event will be online and in person. The Zoom link is https://unl.zoom.us/j/5897297856?pwd=Y2hMbm11cCt4YUoxSTVZdTRSQnF3Zz09. Contact Kathy Schindler, kschindler1@unl.edu, to obtain the password. Additional Info: ENTO. Contact: Kathy Schindler, (402) 472-2123, kschindler1@unl.edu. Dr. Saumik Basu, from the University of Washington Department of Entomology, will present a seminar on “Plant responses...
Military & Veteran Success Center Welcome/Open House
Contact: Thomas Allison, (402) 472-4232, tallison2@unl.edu. Come discover the military connected network and the many awesome resources you have at your disposal!. Active duty, guard & reserve, veterans & military dependents, we want to meet YOU!
Lepard Publishes Online Article on Strengthening International Efforts to Protect Women from Violence
Professor Brian Lepard has published an online article on strengthening international efforts to protect women from violence. It was published on the website of the United Nations Office of the Bahá’í International Community, for which he formerly worked as a human rights specialist before coming to Nebraska Law. The article is available here.
