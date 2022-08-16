What a start! Oil Belt rolls in Junior League World Series opener

TAYLOR, Michigan — The Oil Belt Junior League squad picked up at the Junior League World Series where it left off at the regional tournament.

Oil Belt belt two home runs and scored eight runs in the first two innings to open the tournament with a 13-1 victory against Hawaii (West Region champion) on Monday night.

Jagger Batek and Blake Quinn each homered as Oil Belt smacked eight hits along with scoring the 13 runs. Zaccariah MOrales had two hits on the day as Quinn and Batek each had three RBI.

Oil Belt will take on Clinton County, Pennsylvania, the East Region champion, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.