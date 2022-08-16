(KNSI) — There is a free back to school event in St. Cloud this weekend to celebrate the start of a new year and teach kids to start planning for their futures. Several area youths who were in the Summer Earn & Learn STEAM program expressed an interest in law enforcement, becoming firefighters, and opening their own towing company, and according to back to school career day organizer Marettsa Lewis, that sparked an idea, “So the kids can see what it is that they do, how to interact with law enforcement; just to try to build relationsips with the different organizations that work in the community [and] around town.”

