Accused Downtown St. Cloud Stabbing Suspect Arrested
(KNSI) — The suspect in a stabbing in downtown St. Cloud last month is in custody. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw several people fighting in a parking lot at the corner of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South at about 1:40 a.m. July 3rd. They say 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn before fleeing the scene. Prosecutors say surveillance video and body-worn camera footage show Lockett swinging a knife toward Moore, who suffered a collapsed lung and had lacerations to her lung, a fractured rib, and was stabbed in her neck, arm, shoulder, and back. Glenn suffered minor injuries. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital before being cited for disorderly conduct and booked into the Stearns County jail.
Staples Man Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson Announces Retirement
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson is retiring. He says he hopes his legacy is to stress the service aspect of the job, which he learned from his upbringing in Michigan. Anderson says his childhood inspired his views on the role of police in the community. “If...
SCPD Safe Streets Initiative Leads to 29 Felony Arrests
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s Safe Streets Initiative Task Force is yielding results after a little more than a week of extra enforcement. The SCPD Community Response Team is leading the task force. It included the Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices, the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol.
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
City Clerk: Hand Recount Went by the Book
(KNSI) — Election officials say St. Cloud’s recount in Ward 2 between Sandra Brakstad and Seal Dwyer went as smooth as possible. St. Cloud City Clerk and Recount Official Seth Kauffman says the process was done by the book. “For this recount, everything went according to the guidance...
St. Cloud Area School District to Welcome New Families at Their Homes
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742 says it is going on a door-knocking mission to welcome new families. On Tuesday, 742 administrators will conduct a welcome wagon of sorts for new families with kindergarten through 12th grade students. Each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter, a book for elementary students, or affirmation cards for secondary students.
GOP Attorney General Candidate Announces Plan to Be Tough on Violent Criminals
(KNSI) — The Republican candidate running for Minnesota Attorney General says he’ll make sure criminals serve their time if elected in November. Jim Schultz says he decided to run after seeing how elected officials, like current Attorney General Keith Ellison, vilified the police and supported defunding them. Schultz...
What Are Local School Districts Doing to Address Student Mental Health?
(KNSI) — Central Minnesota area school districts say taking care of students’ mental health is a top priority as they prepare for the year. St. Cloud Area School District 742 Executive Director of Student Services and Special Education Carol Potter says schools have always done their best to help students struggling with mental health, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed the enormity of the problem.
Upset Over New Communications Plan, Becker Education Association Sues School District
(KNSI) — The Becker Public School District is being sued by its teachers’ union over its communication policy. Education Minnesota affiliate Becker Education Association filed suit in Sherburne County Thursday to ask that the communications plan, approved in May, not be enforced. The lawsuit alleges the plan would prohibit staff from saying anything negative about the district to anyone who is not employed by the district.
Two St. Cloud Organizations Receive Otto Bremer Grant
(KNSI) – The Otto Bremer Trust has announced the results of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Two Saint Cloud organizations will receive a share of $14.8 million in overall awards. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is set to get $70,000 for general operations and youth programs....
Sandra Brakstad Declared Winner of St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 Primary After Hand Recount
(KNSI) — After a hand recount of votes cast in the August 9th primary for St. Cloud City Council Ward 2, officials have declared Sandra Brakstad the winner. Brakstad and Seal Dwyer finished just three votes apart after all precincts had reported August 9th. KNSI spoke with Brakstad immediately...
Local Heroes Days Begins In Monticello
(KNSI) – For the next three days, you have a chance to show your appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve. Local Heroes Days is the product of conversations between Vietnam War veterans and organizer Scott Kunz. “Really, where this comes from is how the kids...
Back to School Career Day Event on Saturday, August 20th
(KNSI) — There is a free back to school event in St. Cloud this weekend to celebrate the start of a new year and teach kids to start planning for their futures. Several area youths who were in the Summer Earn & Learn STEAM program expressed an interest in law enforcement, becoming firefighters, and opening their own towing company, and according to back to school career day organizer Marettsa Lewis, that sparked an idea, “So the kids can see what it is that they do, how to interact with law enforcement; just to try to build relationsips with the different organizations that work in the community [and] around town.”
Elevate Dance Studio Sauk Rapids Open for Business
(KNSI) – A local woman has turned her love of dance and a childhood dream into her career. Shantelle DesMarais opened Elevate Dance Center in Sauk Rapids on June 2nd. She says running a dance studio has been something she’s wanted to do ever since she can remember.
Lakeshirts, LLC Hiring In Little Falls Thanks To DEED Grant
(KNSI) – A Little Falls screen printing facility is hiring thanks to government assistance. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development utilizes two different accounts to help aid businesses in expanding. The Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund have awarded a total of $4.3 million to various corporations recently.
Rock The Riverside Concert Postponed Due To Weather
(KNSI) – Tonight’s Rock The Riverside concert in Sauk Rapids is postponed because of rain. The show is being rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. The lineup will remain the same. Mallrats, a 90’s tribute band, is the headliner. They cover everything from boy bands to grunge rock popular during the decade.
Emerald Ash Borer Found in Sherburne County
(KNSI) – An invasive pest decimating trees across the country has now spread to Sherburne County. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer larvae were found by a tree company in Elk River. Officials say the insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
Waite Park to Ask for New Half Cent Sales Tax
(KNSI) — Following the City of St. Cloud, the Waite Park City Council approved placing two questions on the November ballot to collect a new half-cent sales tax. The city says $7.5 million would be used for regional trail connections, and $20 million would be spent on a new public safety facility.
Drought Nearly Over For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is drought-free. Consistent rains, which are continuing, have moved the area out of even abnormally dry conditions. A stretch from St. Augusta to Paynesville is still working off a small moisture deficit in about a third of Stearns County. Only 29% of Benton County is...
