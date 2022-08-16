In 1989, Michael Keaton took over the role of Bruce Wayne in the first live-action Batman film since the Adam West 1966 feature. Keaton starred as the Dark Knight in both Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and his 1992 Batman Returns. The films were positively received by both fans and critics and a third feature, Batman Forever, was greenlit. This time, though, Joel Schumacher would step in to direct. Keaton would ultimately bow out of the iconic role due to creative differences, leaving behind the dark knight role for good. Keaton is set to return as Batman in The Flash, but it's not particularly his movie. However, there's something fascinating about following a hero once he/she hangs up the cape for good. It's a story that's been played out in the comics and animated television, though the focus is usually on the older Bruce Wayne trying to mold the next generation of Batman (ex. Batman Beyond).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO