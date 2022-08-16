Read full article on original website
MCU: 10 Cameos That We Would Like to See on 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
With only days away from the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios has been promising a number of surprises from the series when it comes to the character present. And why wouldn't they? Part of the fun of the MCU is the feeling of an interconnected universe and seeing these characters interact in ways that are unexpected and fun.
How 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Reveals More About Smart Hulk's Transformation
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.One character that was always guaranteed to show up in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. Not only is Banner close to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) since they're both cousins, but he plays a major role in her transformation into She-Hulk. The first episode shows that transformation, with a car crash leading to Bruce's gamma-irradiated blood seeping into Jennifer's wounds and transforming her into the She-Hulk — but the rest of the episode also reveals more about how Bruce was able to merge his two separate personalities into one whole Hulk.
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.Marvel Studios’ latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, has finally premiered on Disney+ and is the penultimate installment in phase four of the MCU. She-Hulk introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and attorney at law who has the unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. Despite being one of the last projects of phase four it is the most connected to the original three or any other installment yet.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Explains Why Jennifer Walters Can Hulk Out So Easily
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1.The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gets down to business — the writers and protagonist Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) know that viewers are itching to learn her origin story; how does everyday lawyer Jennifer become She-Hulk? Instead of leaving us hanging, we see how Jennifer and her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) road trip ends in a car accident, leading to her becoming the second Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bruce is ready to support her through this difficult transition since he has been the Hulk for over a decade — except Jennifer doesn’t seem to need much help.
The Very First 'X-Men' Movie We Never Got to See
In 2000, the very first live-action X-Men movie hit theaters around the globe. Though not solely responsible for the explosion of comic book movies in the 21st century, the major box office haul of this title did redefine what kind of success Marvel adaptations could achieve. Suddenly, a whole new world of comic book movies was opening up…though there was once the potential for this explosion to happen even sooner.
How to Watch 'House of the Dragon': Where is the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Streaming?
Let the games begin...again. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is blazing towards its August 21 premiere date as millions of GOT fans hungrily await its arrival. A fiery imagining of events unfolding two hundred years before Jon Snow fought the Night King and Daenerys Targaryen had dreams of claiming the Iron Throne, the series will delve into the complicated history of the Targaryen dynasty. It’s no secret that the upcoming prequel is a make-or-break moment for the GOT franchise, and a significant portion of its success relies on its predecessor.
'The Family Plan' Reunites Mark Wahlberg With Director Simon Cellan Jones
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
'Loki:' Owen Wilson Says He Got in Trouble For Sharing Spoilers
Working for one of the biggest film studios in the world definitely comes with its perks and restrictions and as Owen Wilson has gotten to find out, being a superhero involves both putting on a suit and keeping your secrets close to your chest. Wilson recently became one of the...
A complete guide to Chris Hemsworth's known tattoos, from an 'Avengers' homage to family nods
The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star has gotten inked a few times. Here's where his known tattoos are located and what they all mean.
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
'Avatar' Quietly Pulled from Disney+ Ahead of Its Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron’s Avatar has been removed from Disney+ just one month before the movie gets a theatrical re-release. Avatar’s re-released is being pushed by Disney to increase the hype surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that remained in development for over a decade and is, at last, coming to theaters this December.
How To Watch 'Orphan: First Kill': Is the Horror Prequel Streaming or In Theaters?
Back in 2009, director Jaume Collet-Serra scared the entire world with his masterful horror film Orphan. Telling the story of a cute young girl named Esther who is brought into a loving home, the film provides unexpected twists and turns as we realize that this adorable child is not at all what she seems. It’s safe to say that this movie made all of us distrust everything and everyone. Almost 13 years later, we are finally given a glimpse at Esther’s life before she met the Colemans and the evil that has long been inside of her. Even though it's been over a decade, audiences are more than eager to learn the haunting details of her origin in the prequel film Orphan: First Kill.
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
Why 'Birdman' Should Be Michael Keaton's Final Batman Story
In 1989, Michael Keaton took over the role of Bruce Wayne in the first live-action Batman film since the Adam West 1966 feature. Keaton starred as the Dark Knight in both Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and his 1992 Batman Returns. The films were positively received by both fans and critics and a third feature, Batman Forever, was greenlit. This time, though, Joel Schumacher would step in to direct. Keaton would ultimately bow out of the iconic role due to creative differences, leaving behind the dark knight role for good. Keaton is set to return as Batman in The Flash, but it's not particularly his movie. However, there's something fascinating about following a hero once he/she hangs up the cape for good. It's a story that's been played out in the comics and animated television, though the focus is usually on the older Bruce Wayne trying to mold the next generation of Batman (ex. Batman Beyond).
Robert De Niro Tapped to Star in a New Gangster Flick Titled 'Wise Guys'
Robert De Niro is picking up his finest suit and heading back into the world of crime in Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming gangster-based production, Wise Guys. The Hollywood Reporter announced that De Niro will be starring in the mobster flick under the direction of Barry Levinson. In a fun, full circle moment, author Nicholas Pileggi, who fans of crime writing and the timeless Martin Scorsese feature Goodfellas may recognize, wrote the film’s script. Scorsese pulled the story of Goodfellas from Pileggi’s 1985 book, Wiseguy, so the screenplay couldn’t be in better hands. Adding another big name to the project, Rocky and Goodfellas producer, Irwin Winkler, has signed on to produce.
'Harley Quinn' Is Letting Poison Ivy Figure Out Who She Is — And That's Awesome
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Harley Quinn.Season 3 of Harley Quinn has turned its focus toward the relationship between its titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It's also had Ivy attempting to pull off one of her biggest plans ever: to terraform the world and free it from mankind's influence. However, the plan has run into multiple setbacks including the disappearance of her talking plant, Frank (JB Smoove). And the biggest obstacles the red-haired plant manipulator faces are her own self-doubt and insecurities. But throughout the series, Ivy learns to overcome those obstacles.
'Ramy' Season 3 Sets Fall Release Date
Actor Ramy Youseff is best known for his work on the hit show Ramy, Hulu's comedy-drama series based on the life of a first-generation American Muslim. The first two seasons were released to broad critical acclaim, and a release date for the show's third season has now been revealed. Season...
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
The 'Supergirl' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Having first premiered in 2015, Supergirl retold the story of Superman’s cousin. The 12-year-old Kara Zor-El was sent to Earth after the fall of Krypton to protect her cousin, but when her pod accidentally gets knocked off course, she gets stuck in a black hole. By the time she gets to earth, her cousin has grown up, and she must learn to grow up within the Danvers family and as a human. Now, as an adult living in National City, Kara has to figure out how to balance her life as a reporter at Catco and hide her identity as Supergirl.
