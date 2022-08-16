ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas created some separation with a five-point possession midway through the fourth quarter for a 60-51 lead. Gray was fouled on a drive to the basket and the officials upgraded it to a flagrant on Megan Gustafson. Gray made both free throws and followed with a 3-pointer. Gray made it 66-55 after spinning her defender in the lane and making a jumper from the free-throw line as Las Vegas took control. Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas, which hosts Phoenix on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. A’ja Wilson had eight points and 12 rebounds and Kiah Stokes had eight points and 13 boards.
