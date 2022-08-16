Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas beats short-handed Phoenix 79-63 in WNBA playoffs
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas created some separation with a five-point possession midway through the fourth quarter for a 60-51 lead. Gray was fouled on a drive to the basket and the officials upgraded it to a flagrant on Megan Gustafson. Gray made both free throws and followed with a 3-pointer. Gray made it 66-55 after spinning her defender in the lane and making a jumper from the free-throw line as Las Vegas took control. Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas, which hosts Phoenix on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. A’ja Wilson had eight points and 12 rebounds and Kiah Stokes had eight points and 13 boards.
Las Vegas, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silverado High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
vegas24seven.com
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Project Moves Forward
For a long time the Las Vegas Strip referred mostly to the Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) properties on the South and Central Strip. Those two companies dominated by offering properties that appeal to every level of consumer. Caesars has value properties in Bally's and Flamingo, up to...
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
LSUSports.net
Theresa Plaisance In WNBA Playoffs With Top-Seeded Aces
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. The Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round in a best-of-three series that is slated to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
Eater
$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex
A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip to feature 90,000-square-foot shopping district
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip said the property will feature a shopping district that will span two levels. According to a news release, Fontainebleau is targeting a winter of 2023 opening. The property notes that...
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month
A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
Randy’s Donuts sells out for first time in 70 years
For the first time in 70 years, Randy’s Donuts sold out. This news comes shortly after opening their first location in Las Vegas.
Habit Burger Grill Will Increase Vegas Footprint with Rhodes Ranch Location, More to Follow
By our count, that's nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley
‘Too stunned to speak,’ 14-year-old girl’s rollerskate skills go viral
Can you remember the first time you laced up some roller stakes and flailed and thrashed around, but then slowly learned to make your way back and forth on the driveway without falling?
