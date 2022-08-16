ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Valley 7th Grader Dies After Battling Illness

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Pixabay/bernswaelz

Lehigh Valley 7th grader Alejandra Seline Gomez Cleto died at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Saturday, July 30 after battling an illness. She was 13.

Alejandra was born in Santo Domingo and attended 7th grade in the Lehigh Valley, her obituary says.

Remembered as a caring soul, Alejandra always went above and beyond for others and spread positivity wherever she went.

She leaves behind her loving parents, Alejandro Gomez Rosario and Hiralda Cleto Medina; sister, Arianny; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Alejandra’s funeral was held at the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home in Allentown on Saturday, August 6.

