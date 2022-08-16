Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
With Michael Myers set to return in ‘Halloween Ends,’ here is a look at the scariest horror movie villains
The colossal horror genre is synonymous with a multitude of villainous characters that cause our spines to tingle in fear. From monstrous figures to average-looking citizens, the ever-popular horror genre is filled with these villains that captivate the audience and help to establish the plot. And while classic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein introduced the entire genre to a realm of terrifying villains, the abundance of villainous characters from modern horror movies have remained constant in our minds and forced us to check underneath our beds at night.
Collider
The Terror of Jordan Peele's Films Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
It has been announced that Universal Studios Hollywood is expanding its "Terror Tram" attraction at this year's Halloween Horror Nights to include to work of Jordan Peele. This Halloween season, the "Terror Tram" will end with a visit to the recreated set of Jupiter's Claim, which is featured in Peele's latest film, Nope. Once they reach Jupiter's Claim, the attendees will have to face off against The Tethered, the villainous doppelgangers from Peele's previous shocker, Us. Madeline Hollander has choreographed the crossover event, which is fresh off the success of Universal's 2019 Us house.
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Collider
The Very First 'X-Men' Movie We Never Got to See
In 2000, the very first live-action X-Men movie hit theaters around the globe. Though not solely responsible for the explosion of comic book movies in the 21st century, the major box office haul of this title did redefine what kind of success Marvel adaptations could achieve. Suddenly, a whole new world of comic book movies was opening up…though there was once the potential for this explosion to happen even sooner.
Trailer for Netflix's new Addams Family series just dropped
Netflix has just released the trailer for its new Addams Family series Wednesday, and fans are absolutely losing their minds at the revival. As the show's name suggests, it will follow the life of the youngest woman in the Addams Family. Check out the trailer below:. Directed by Tim Burton,...
Kerrang
Wednesday: Watch the trailer for Tim Burton’s “twisted” new Netflix series
Following June’s short teaser promo, Netflix have finally given Addams Family fans a new, deeper look at their upcoming Tim Burton spin-off series, Wednesday. Of course led by the iconic Wednesday – played by Jenna Ortega – here we get an idea of just what this show is going to entail… and it looks absolutely action-packed (and very entertaining). A blurb describes the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy”, and it’ll also star Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more.
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Even if it isn't immediately obvious, you can dig up a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the absolute classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Everything to Know About Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series ‘The Midnight Club’
A killer friendship! Mike Flanagan's horror universe continues to grow with Netflix's The Midnight Club. "A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories," a synopsis of the upcoming series reads. "One […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Collider
From 'Rocky and Bullwinkle' to 'Animaniacs': What Happened to Saturday Morning Cartoons?
Television animated series began with Crusader Rabbit in 1950, followed shortly by The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a creation of Crusader Rabbit's producer Jay Ward. Animated series would reach immense popularity with the prime-time show The Flintstones in 1960, proving there was an audience for animation on TV. The Flintstones was the longest-running prime-time cartoon until it was overtaken by The Simpsons. As the 1960s wore on, the perception of animation was that it was a children's medium, prompting networks to move animated series from prime-time to Saturday mornings. A major touchstone event in cartoon history was in 1966, when all three major networks aired animation blocks on Saturday mornings. Nothing lasts forever, as they say, and after years of running on fumes the ritual drew its dying breath in 2014, when The CW canceled The Vortexx. So what happened?
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' Will Have 11 Minutes of New Footage
Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced. The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was...
