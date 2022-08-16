Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Across the globe, a median of 70% of adults believe children will face more economic struggles than their parents did, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. Between sky-high inflation and crushing housing costs, a record percentage of parents are concerned about their children’s financial well-being.
KIDS・
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
BBC
Nationalise big five energy firms to cut bills, say Greens
The Green Party is calling for the UK's big five energy suppliers to be nationalised and for prices to be returned to October 2021 levels. This would cut average household costs by more than £2,000 a year, it says. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP want energy prices...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lack of help for Tigray crisis is due to skin color, WHO chief suggests
The World Health Organization chief described the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region as 'the worst disaster on Earth,' far worse than the Ukraine war.
Comments / 0