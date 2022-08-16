ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

JC Post

Fort Riley will host a Bow Slinger Tournament and Meet Your Army event

Approximately three dozen archers from across the region will compete in the fourth annual Bow Slinger 3-D Archery tournament at the Outdoor Adventure Park at Fort Riley on Saturday. In conjunction with the tournament. the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will hold a Meet Your Army event, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include static displays of military equipment, a military working dog demonstration, a bus tour of Fort Riley, a free Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks archery clinic and video games.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Busy Saturday is planned in Geary County

There will be plenty to do this Saturday in Geary County. --JCHS football has an open public scrimmage from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Blue Jay Stadium. --The Geary County CVB's Float Your Boat will be at Milford State Park's South Boat Ramp with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cardboard boats held together with duc tape are prepared by those entering the boat races in multiple categories. There will be prizes for the winners. There will be a Safety Fair from 10 a.m. until about noon, with the judging of the boats at 11:30 and the races starting at noon.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

150th event with great attendance Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Midday update on the storms

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Long awaited dining destination opens in Abilene

Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
SALINA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas

PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
