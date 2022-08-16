Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Riley will host a Bow Slinger Tournament and Meet Your Army event
Approximately three dozen archers from across the region will compete in the fourth annual Bow Slinger 3-D Archery tournament at the Outdoor Adventure Park at Fort Riley on Saturday. In conjunction with the tournament. the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will hold a Meet Your Army event, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include static displays of military equipment, a military working dog demonstration, a bus tour of Fort Riley, a free Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks archery clinic and video games.
Busy Saturday is planned in Geary County
There will be plenty to do this Saturday in Geary County. --JCHS football has an open public scrimmage from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Blue Jay Stadium. --The Geary County CVB's Float Your Boat will be at Milford State Park's South Boat Ramp with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cardboard boats held together with duc tape are prepared by those entering the boat races in multiple categories. There will be prizes for the winners. There will be a Safety Fair from 10 a.m. until about noon, with the judging of the boats at 11:30 and the races starting at noon.
Times and dates for K-State football games
K-State will kick off the 2022 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
1ID Supports Army Recruiting Efforts with the Kansas City Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs for a ‘Meet Your Army’ community relations and recruitment engagement, Aug. 17 at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 1st Inf. Div. held the event alongside the...
150th event with great attendance Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
WIBW
Midday update on the storms
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OPINION: Early signs, and concerns, of how sports gambling apps will market to Kansans
Thursday’s announcement that sports betting will begin Sept. 1 in Kansas edges the state closer to a brave new world for sports fans, whether supporting the Jayhawks, Chiefs, Wildcats, Shockers, Royals or Sporting KC. When the Kansas Legislature approved sports gaming earlier this year, it triggered a complex multibillion...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Long awaited dining destination opens in Abilene
Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sunflowerstateradio.com
Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas
PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
Riley Co. teen finalist in USA Teen Mullet championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last 3 years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every 8 weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KCTV 5
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0