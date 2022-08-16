Read full article on original website
Orange County Business Journal
John Wayne Airport Introduces Noise Accountability Program
John Wayne Airport (JWA) on Wednesday introduced the Fly Friendly program to advocate for noise and pollution reduction in general aviation flights. Airport director Charlene Reynolds, fifth district supervisor Lisa Bartlett, and second district supervisor Katrina Foley introduced the program as “an aggressive campaign” to educate local pilots on the safest and quietest departure procedure to fly from.
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
tourcounsel.com
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)
We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Orange County Business Journal
El Pollo Loco Inks Four Unit Deal in Seattle
Costa Mesa-based El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LOCO), Orange County’s fourth-largest restaurant chain by sales, said it signed a multi-unit development deal for four new restaurants in Seattle. The new locations will feature the company’s new prototype design, including “Pollo To Go” lockers for mobile and delivery orders...
localocnews.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 7 Things to do Alone in Newport Beach
Looking to travel solo, but not sure where to go or what to do? Newport Beach in Southern California is the perfect place for a solo traveler. With its beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and fun activities, Newport Beach has something for everyone. Why Should I Consider a Solo Trip to...
orangecoast.com
Perfect Getaway: Resort Spas In & Around O.C.
Becoming a member at a nearby resort can ensure your commitment to a regular wellness routine. You’ll schedule time for yourself when you know you’ve already paid for it, and we all can use at least a day a month to decompress. There are a few places in Orange County that offer access and more spots within an hour’s drive. Take advantage of five-star spas, award-winning golf courses, dozens of yoga and fitness classes, and many discounts without having to pack more than your swimsuit at one of these five nearby options.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)
Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Santiago Oaks Regional Park
Santiago Oaks Regional Park is a secluded 1,269-acre park located along the Santiago Creek in Orange, California. Portions of the park are part of a restoration project after a devastating fire in 2007. Santiago Oaks Regional Park has a series of multi use trails which are open for equestrians, hikers, and mountain bikers to share. The park trails also provide access to the Anaheim Hills Trail System that runs throughout northern Orange County.
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Orange County Business Journal
Duke Realty Pays $77M for Los Alamitos Site
Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) continues to ramp up its Orange County real estate portfolio as it awaits completion of a $26 billion sale to the country’s largest industrial developer, Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD). Duke, the Indianapolis-based industrial developer whose West Coast operations are based in Irvine, in July...
Orange County Business Journal
Hotel Irvine’s $135M Sale Marks Hyatt Return
Hotel Irvine, the largest hotel in the city of Irvine by room count, is returning to its prior iteration following a $135 million sale. Two years after shuttering as a result of the pandemic, the 541-room property last week was acquired by Chicago’s Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H). Irvine...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele
— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
Orange County Business Journal
Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd
The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
KCRA.com
Disneyland raises prices on Magic Key annual passes, adds surprising perks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ForDisneyland Magic Key annual passholders, not being able to renew their about-to-expire passes has been a major pain point recently. No new passes have been available for months — at some levels, since last year — and many of the park’s most frequent visitors have been deeply concerned that Disneyland’s current annual pass program would end altogether, like the company ended the previous annual pass program during the park’s pandemic closure.
