Video Games

All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards

The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week

Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor Set

This page contains details to help you get the Death Jarl armor set in the Forgotten Saga DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This armor features a design based on the roots of Yggdrasil and some of the strongest modifiers in the game. How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor...
Valorant Game Modes

The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Kame House

Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
Dragon Ball Adventure Island

The Dragon Ball Adventure Island was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover and is filled with tons of Dragon Ball-inspired mini-games. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite. What Is Dragon Ball Adventure Island and What Does...
Steven Universe

Steven Universe, the hybrid of a human and a Gem. He's a character from Steven Universe who's been raised by gems throughout his childhood. Then, after he became a teenager, his potential started to manifest. It was time for him to venture out. Now wielding a shield, he enters MultiVersus...
Thymesia Wiki Guide

Urd is the final sub-boss of Hermes Fortress, and the final optional boss in Thymesia. She is a knight with a mix of fast melee attacks, complex dodges, and ranged magic attacks. In some ways she is even more challenging than the true final boss, but with a little guidance we can take her down!
Black Myth: Wukong - 8 Minutes of New Gameplay | 4K RTX

Check out 8 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and DLSS. Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests

There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
Golem's Halberd

"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
Elden Ring Wiki Guide

The Whip is one of the whip Weapons in Elden Ring. "A leather whip. Not originally used for combat, but as an instrument of pain. Through its supple attacks cannot be thwarted by parrying or even guarding, it is incapable of dealing critical hits." Default Weapon Skill. The Whip Default...
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
MOVIES

