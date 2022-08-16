Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fargomonthly.com
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
FARGO, ND – August 17, 2022 – With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Park’s Annual Island Park Show Scheduled For August 27 & 28
Explore, unwind and shop at the Fargo Park District’s Island Park Show! Come to beautiful Island Park and shop in the shade at this two-day event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Explore more than 75 different booths featuring fine arts and crafts. Shop for unique treasures to take home such as handmade baskets, pottery, candles, jewelry, decorative wood items, clothing and much more! Island Park Show is held August 27 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and August 28 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in Island Park.
newsdakota.com
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years and started in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen, who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Free back-to-school clothing for area students in need
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If your child is in need of new clothing for the upcoming school year, YouthWorks has you covered. The organization is hosting the annual “We’ve Got You Covered” clothing giveaway on Thursday, August 18. The event provides free back-to-school clothing to...
newsdakota.com
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
newsdakota.com
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
fargoinc.com
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead parents will receive a notice if their child will have a bus to ride or not
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If parents haven’t already been notified that buses will not be going through their neighborhood this school year, today is the last day. The Moorhead school board made changes to the transportation plan this year due to bus driver shortages. Families living within...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
newsdakota.com
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
kfgo.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
newsdakota.com
VCSU Women’s Volleyball Team Beat In Home Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The VCSU Viking woman volleyball team lost 3 sets to one to Montana State University Northern on Thursday, August 18th during their home opener in Valley City. It was a close match, with the Vikings losing the first two sets 25-23, 25-22, then VCSU...
newsdakota.com
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
Comments / 0