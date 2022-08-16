ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Person Found Shot in Vehicle in West Hollywood

A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Grove Home Invasion Under Investigation

A woman was assaulted in a suspected home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The home invasion was reported in the 6600 Block of W. 5th Street around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been robbed. She declined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven

Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
NBC Los Angeles

Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop

Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC Los Angeles

Mulholland Drive Mystery: 600-Pound Steel Safe Pulled From Hollywood Hills Canyon

A shared question was on the minds of residents Tuesday night near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. The wild speculation began when Los Angeles firefighters with heavy rescue equipment pulled two large safes Tuesday afternoon from the brush-covered canyon. The mysterious discovery was made near the Universal City overlook, which offerings sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley to the north.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years

The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

FBI and LAPD Task Force Arrests Alleged Gang Members in Boyle Heights

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 28 people in Boyle Heights who are allegedly part of a South Los Angeles gang, the Eastside Playboys, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The suspects were arrested on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Grand jury indictments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

La Puente Family Settles $18M Lawsuit With District After Special Needs Child Dies

A La Puente family mourning the accidental death of 8-year-old Moises Murillo settled a multimillion dollar lawsuit with the school district, the family announced Wednesday. The $18 million lawsuit was settled with the Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District. "He was always happy. He would always make everybody happy," Lizbeth Murillo,...
LA PUENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Aircraft Crashes at Camarillo Airport, Leaving One Person Critical

One person was rescued from a small aircraft Thursday after the Ultralight crashed at the Camarillo Airport, leaving the person in critical condition, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The person aboard was transported via helicopter to a hospital. The plane was an Ultralight aircraft. The FAA does not require...
CAMARILLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brush Fire in Castaic Area Burns Nearly 40 Acres

A brush fire scorched at least 40 acres in Castaic Wednesday, and crews were working to fully extinguish the blaze. The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. to be burning in about three acres of brush near the northbound side of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Rd., according to the LA County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition

Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy