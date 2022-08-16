Read full article on original website
Person Found Shot in Vehicle in West Hollywood
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
Beverly Grove Home Invasion Under Investigation
A woman was assaulted in a suspected home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The home invasion was reported in the 6600 Block of W. 5th Street around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been robbed. She declined...
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven
Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
Man Armed With Machete Shot by Officers in Lake Balboa, Police Say
A man was shot by police in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a man riding a bike and carrying a machete. Police arrived to the 17400 block of Sherman Way in Lake Balboa around 7:30 a.m., after receiving...
Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop
Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
Mulholland Drive Mystery: 600-Pound Steel Safe Pulled From Hollywood Hills Canyon
A shared question was on the minds of residents Tuesday night near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. The wild speculation began when Los Angeles firefighters with heavy rescue equipment pulled two large safes Tuesday afternoon from the brush-covered canyon. The mysterious discovery was made near the Universal City overlook, which offerings sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley to the north.
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
FBI and LAPD Task Force Arrests Alleged Gang Members in Boyle Heights
The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 28 people in Boyle Heights who are allegedly part of a South Los Angeles gang, the Eastside Playboys, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The suspects were arrested on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Grand jury indictments...
La Puente Family Settles $18M Lawsuit With District After Special Needs Child Dies
A La Puente family mourning the accidental death of 8-year-old Moises Murillo settled a multimillion dollar lawsuit with the school district, the family announced Wednesday. The $18 million lawsuit was settled with the Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District. "He was always happy. He would always make everybody happy," Lizbeth Murillo,...
California-Florida Drug Smuggling Operation Used Checked Bags on Commercial Flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. The drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period, Polk County...
Small Aircraft Crashes at Camarillo Airport, Leaving One Person Critical
One person was rescued from a small aircraft Thursday after the Ultralight crashed at the Camarillo Airport, leaving the person in critical condition, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The person aboard was transported via helicopter to a hospital. The plane was an Ultralight aircraft. The FAA does not require...
Compton Has a New Solution to Try and Prevent Street Takeovers: Botts' Dots
Officials in the city of Compton are taking action to try and prevent more street takeovers. "Botts' dots," round and non-reflective raised markers designed to mark lanes on roads, have been placed at four of the city's most popular street takeover sites. The goal is for the dots, which cost...
Brush Fire in Castaic Area Burns Nearly 40 Acres
A brush fire scorched at least 40 acres in Castaic Wednesday, and crews were working to fully extinguish the blaze. The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. to be burning in about three acres of brush near the northbound side of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Rd., according to the LA County Fire Department.
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition
Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
Part of the 210 Freeway is Closed for 5 Days. Here's When, Where and Why
A stretch of the 210 Freeway east of Los Angeles is officially closed for five days in what might seem like a case of traffic deja vu for some drivers. The closure on the eastbound side of the road comes weeks after the westbound side of the freeway was closed for a construction project.
