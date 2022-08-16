ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Times News

Fall sports tickets on sale at Lehighton

Lehighton will hold tickets sales for the upcoming fall sports seasons. • Football Season Pass will be $30 for adults and $15 for senior citizens/students. This will include tickets for the five home varsity games and a reserved seat. • Volleyball Season Pass will be $40 for adults and $15...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

National Quarter Midget races held in Monroe

More than 256 kids, ages 5 to 16 and from different states, competed in the National Quarter Midget races at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert last weekend. Peyton Knecht, from Kunkletown, was the 2022 Features Winner on Sunday, the last day of three-day event. She has been competing for...
GILBERT, PA
Times News

All the names

Denise Peabody, parent of a Marian Catholic High School football player, paints names on horseshoe outlines in the parking lot at Marian in preparation for the 2022 football season. Official practices got underway on Monday and the first games of the season are scheduled for Friday night, August 26. meaning the best of summer is likely gone. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022

Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Local marching bands finish summer practices

Before a band puts on a well-executed halftime show during the fall, it must practice in the summer heat. Local high school marching bands are wrapping up their summer practices. Students spent more than six hours per day in scorching temperatures memorizing the steps they need to know for their performances.
Times News

Palmerton news for Aug. 17, 2022

Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

CCFOA upcoming event

Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
JIM THORPE, PA
lvpnews.com

NASD asked about transgender athletes

The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Looking for some entertainment?

Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Lehigh crashes

State police at Bethlehem reported the following crashes in Lehigh County. • A two-vehicle crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township. Police said Alex Cruz Martinez, 61, of Saylorsburg, and Carlos R. Rivera, 46, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, were driving westbound with Rivera in the right lane. Martinez made a lane change into the right lane when the right rear-end of his Kenworth truck-tractor hit the left front of Rivera’s 2021 Nissan Altima. The Nissan hit a concrete traffic barrier and came to rest in the left lane.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton news for Aug. 17, 2022

Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill arrests

• State police at Frackville reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County:. Three men were cited from harassment with physical contact on Aug. 15 after a fight outside the Unity Food Mart in Girardville on Aug. 15, police said. Kurt Michael Hartz, 33, Louis Arthur Dewalt, 28, and Michelle Connors, 50, all of Girardville, were cited.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Budding entrepreneurs

Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants

Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

West End news for Aug. 17, 2022

Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven

The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Times News

One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire

State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
EFFORT, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash

One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

