State police at Bethlehem reported the following crashes in Lehigh County. • A two-vehicle crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township. Police said Alex Cruz Martinez, 61, of Saylorsburg, and Carlos R. Rivera, 46, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, were driving westbound with Rivera in the right lane. Martinez made a lane change into the right lane when the right rear-end of his Kenworth truck-tractor hit the left front of Rivera’s 2021 Nissan Altima. The Nissan hit a concrete traffic barrier and came to rest in the left lane.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO