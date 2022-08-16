Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Related
Times News
Fall sports tickets on sale at Lehighton
Lehighton will hold tickets sales for the upcoming fall sports seasons. • Football Season Pass will be $30 for adults and $15 for senior citizens/students. This will include tickets for the five home varsity games and a reserved seat. • Volleyball Season Pass will be $40 for adults and $15...
Times News
National Quarter Midget races held in Monroe
More than 256 kids, ages 5 to 16 and from different states, competed in the National Quarter Midget races at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert last weekend. Peyton Knecht, from Kunkletown, was the 2022 Features Winner on Sunday, the last day of three-day event. She has been competing for...
Times News
All the names
Denise Peabody, parent of a Marian Catholic High School football player, paints names on horseshoe outlines in the parking lot at Marian in preparation for the 2022 football season. Official practices got underway on Monday and the first games of the season are scheduled for Friday night, August 26. meaning the best of summer is likely gone. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Local marching bands finish summer practices
Before a band puts on a well-executed halftime show during the fall, it must practice in the summer heat. Local high school marching bands are wrapping up their summer practices. Students spent more than six hours per day in scorching temperatures memorizing the steps they need to know for their performances.
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 17, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
lvpnews.com
NASD asked about transgender athletes
The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Looking for some entertainment?
Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
Times News
Lehigh crashes
State police at Bethlehem reported the following crashes in Lehigh County. • A two-vehicle crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township. Police said Alex Cruz Martinez, 61, of Saylorsburg, and Carlos R. Rivera, 46, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, were driving westbound with Rivera in the right lane. Martinez made a lane change into the right lane when the right rear-end of his Kenworth truck-tractor hit the left front of Rivera’s 2021 Nissan Altima. The Nissan hit a concrete traffic barrier and came to rest in the left lane.
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 17, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fall Cleanup & Recycling Event Scheduled for September
Schuylkill County has scheduled their annual Fall Cleanup that will be open to all County residents. The Cleanup is scheduled from September 5th, 2022 through September 17th, 2022. The event will be funded through the County Board of Commissioners and the State Department of Environmental Protection. The Clean-Up will accept...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Schuylkill arrests
• State police at Frackville reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County:. Three men were cited from harassment with physical contact on Aug. 15 after a fight outside the Unity Food Mart in Girardville on Aug. 15, police said. Kurt Michael Hartz, 33, Louis Arthur Dewalt, 28, and Michelle Connors, 50, all of Girardville, were cited.
Times News
Budding entrepreneurs
Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 17, 2022
Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven
The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
Times News
One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire
State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
Times News
Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 0