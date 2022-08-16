Read full article on original website
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus. According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.
WALB 10
Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia schools are taking extra measures to keep their students safe after multiple instances of threats and violence over the past few weeks. Crisp County High School has its first football game against rival Dooly County on Friday. If going to the game, purses must...
opelikaobserver.com
National Infantry Museum To Be Featured In National TV Show
COLUMBUS — The National Infantry Museum in Columbus will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The show will premiere locally on WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST.
southgatv.com
Peanut pickin’ & harvesting in Crisp
CORDELE, GA- The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Cordele-Crisp Tourism are excited to host their 3rd Annual Crisp Area Harvest Festival in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale! This Fall celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cordele State Farmers Market. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber stated, “We are thrilled to continue to hold our annual events at the Cordele Farmers Market. This is the second year that we are holding the event in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale. Last year we had a successful event and we are looking forward to an even better turnout this year.”
Americus Times-Recorder
John Benson Dorsey III: August 17, 2022
Mr. John Benson Dorsey III, age 70, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in. Mr. Dorsey was born in Americus; Georgia as was the son of John B. Dorsey Jr and Charlotte Sparks. Dorsey. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He was retired from...
Americus Times-Recorder
Numerous penalties prove costly to Panthers in opening loss to Houston County
AMERICUS – After a long, hot summer of hard workouts, the dawning of a new era of Sumter County High School Football finally came on Friday, August 19, as SCHS Head Football Coach Clifford Fedd began his inaugural season as the Panthers’ skipper against GHSA Class AAAAAA perennial power Houston County (HC) at Alton Shell Stadium. Throughout the first half, the Panthers showed promise on offense, as they were able to move the ball using the running attack of senior running back Demtrice Hurley. However, penalties reared their ugly heads and nullified those drives. Penalties also proved to be costly to the Panthers on defense in the second half as they allowed the HC offense to capitalize. As a result, the Panthers would go on to lose to the Bears 41-7 in Coach Fedd’s first game as the SCHS Head Coach.
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats get stung by Hornets
ELLAVILLE – After starting the season 2-0, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team was hoping to stay undefeated when they hosted GIAA (formerly GISA) perennial power Westfield. However, the Hornets set the tone early by scoring six runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth on their way to a 15-0 rout of the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, August 16 at Wildcat Park.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats score five runs in sixth inning to put away Crawford County
ROBERTA, GA – After getting trounced 15-0 by Westfield on their home field on Tuesday, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) was able to rebound with a 9-1 victory over Crawford County (CC) on Thursday, August 18 at Crawford County High School. Going into the top of...
WTVM
Odds of rain pretty high Thursday and/or Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be highest Thursday and Friday before gradually settling into a more typical pattern of hit-or-miss storms toward the weekend or early next week. The focus for rain, and it will be persistent at times, through most of Thursday afternoon will likely be south...
Americus Times-Recorder
New sculpture honors Rosalynn Carter
PLAINS — In celebration of her 95th birthday on Thursday, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, alongside her sister Allethea Wall, flipped a switch in Plains on Saturday night that is expected to shine a light on tourism in Georgia’s most famous small town for years to come. Mrs....
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
WLTX.com
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
WTVM
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Three pups at Humane Society of Harris Co. in need of homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three pups are looking for their ‘furever’ homes - and they’re all just too cute to say no!. Chief is a 7-year-old, 63-pound shepherd mix. He does have allergies and takes medication for them - he also enjoys medicated baths. Chief is not...
Americus Times-Recorder
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County 4H’er competed at 79th annual 4-H State Congress in Atlanta
Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 79th Annual 4-H State Congress with competitions and recognition as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta. State Congress, which took place from July 19-22, includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
