bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania: Cats of All Ages Free To A Good Home
Due to the critically high number of cats in the shelter, cats of all ages at Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving (formally known as the Humane Society of Berks County) are FREE to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21st. This fee-waived...
Pennsylvania grandmother stands her ground when a mother black bear appears in her yard
A Pennsylvania grandmother stood her ground as her granddaughter scrambled for safety after a black bear approached in their backyard.
Times News
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods
The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Times News
Zoo Much Fun brings delight to all ages
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the wonderful characters that make up the Zoo Much Fun. If you are lucky while you enjoy the fair, you will bump into the roving band of these zoo characters. You will get to meet an otter named Emmett, a...
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
Times News
Weight restriction posted on Burma Road
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced this week that State Route 1006/Burma Road is being posted with a 10-ton weight restriction between Route 61 and Brockton Mountain Drive in St. Clair Borough, East Norwegian, Blythe and Ryan townships, Schuylkill County. An engineering and traffic study was completed and determined that...
Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
Times News
Sheriff: lighting needed at prison complex
The Carbon County sheriff has some concerns over lighting at the correctional facility. On Wednesday, Sheriff Daniel Ziegler told the prison board that a lighting issue over the weekend shed light on a lighting problem at the Broad Mountain complex. He commended the prison maintenance staff for fixing the lighting...
Times News
LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven
The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Residents voice concern over speeding
Residents of the Owl Creek section of Tamaqua often voice their concerns to borough council about speeding and oversized vehicles on Owl Creek Road. Most recently, some residents claim people are visiting the Owl Creek to swim or gather late at night. Council President Brian Connely noted during Tuesday’s council...
WFMZ-TV Online
Why drought hasn't been declared in the Lehigh Valley or Berks, as dry weather continues
We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999. However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
Elements Music and Arts Festival returns to Long Pond
LONG POND, Pa. — Fans at Pocono Raceway in Lond Pond are used to the sound of roaring racecar engines, but for this weekend only, the sounds of electronic dance music will fill the grounds instead. The raceway is hosting Elements Music and Arts Festival. "We want this to...
Making An Impact On Family Fun, New Pocono Destination Opens Saturday
Family fun is never in short supply in the Poconos, especially now with the new addition of Impact Fun Zone in East Stroudsburg. Impact Fun Zone is officially opening its doors this Saturday, August 20. WSBG will be on site for the grand opening celebration, which runs from 10 am - 8 pm. There will be face painting, balloon twisting, free Nerf wars, giveaways, and more.
Lehigh Valley weather: Needed rain may finally arrive this weekend
Rain may arrive late this weekend to finally provide some relief to the abnormally dry summer. There is only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but prospect of precipitation grows Sunday and especially into Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.
