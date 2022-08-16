ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes expect Lachey to be 'big contributor'

IOWA CITY — When Luke Lachey arrived at the University of Iowa a little more than two years ago, teammates referred to him as “Baby Luke.”. He was around 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. “He was super long and almost like a baby deer,” quarterback Spencer Petras recalled.
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s DeJean a factor in a number of spots

Iowa sophomore Cooper DeJean is not sure what position will eventually be his home on defense. The former OABCIG star has spent time in preseason working at corner, safety as well as the cash position, a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the Hawkeyes. ” I am just trying to learn everything...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

FALL CAMP: Backup quarterback battle heating up during fall camp

Iowa State quarterbacks Hunter Dekkers (left) and Ashton Cook throw the ball during open spring practice at Gilbert High School Friday, April 15, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK. Despite losing perhaps the greatest quarterback in Iowa State history after last season, there...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

'Crazy' journey to pro ball for Muscatine's Snider

All Duncan Snider wanted was one last chance. “If it didn’t work out, I was ready to walk away and call it a career," Snider said. Instead, the 24-year-old Muscatine native is pitching in affiliated professional baseball for the first time in his life. The 6-foot-7 right-hander, who was...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
KWQC

Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
MUSCATINE, IA

