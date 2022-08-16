Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
boothbayregister.com
A Newagen tradition is born!
There is a a long history of generations spending summer vacations in Newagen, on Southport Island. Families from other states and sometimes countries have been visiting Newagen every year for generations. Many of us first met on Bayberry Lane and then the next generation followed suit. This year some neighbors,...
boothbayregister.com
Artists reception at Nickels-Sortwell House Aug. 25
Historic New England will be hosting a reception for the Plein Air Painters of Maine on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Nickels-Sortwell House Visitor Center in the Barn. On view will be the paintings the artists have created at Historic New England’s historic sites, Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset and Bowman House in Dresden. The reception will take place just before the Wiscasset Art Walk. The public is welcome.
boothbayregister.com
Auditions are being held for Christmas ‘Lessons and Carols’
St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing the Dec. 9, 10, and 11 “Ceremony of Lessons and Carols” concerts. Drawing inspiration from the world-famous King’s College Cambridge Service of Lessons and Carols, the program blends carols both sacred and secular with seasonal readings, accompanied by a professional string quartet. Typically the choir performs in Bowdoin College Chapel and in Newcastle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Enjoy the Sun & Fun With This Amazing Coastal Old Orchard Beach Home for Sale
As Maine continues to become more desirable to live in, it also continues to become more difficult to find that prefect home. And if that desire is to live on the coast, well, you might be waiting a long time for that perfect opportunity. However, that might have just changed...
boothbayregister.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
WGME
Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
boothbayregister.com
Sheepscot Chorus to sing ‘Messiah’ in December
Sheepscot Chorus invites you to join us as we begin preparations for our December holiday concert, featuring Handel’s “Messiah,” performed with professional soloists and chamber orchestra. “Messiah is often enjoyed as a sing-along, but concert performances like this are harder to come by,” says director Linda Blanchard....
WMTW
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
boothbayregister.com
Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter
Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
boothbayregister.com
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
boothbayregister.com
Schmid Preserve endowment contributions sought
The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.
Comments / 0