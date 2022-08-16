ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

New Britain Herald

Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew

BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years

NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Little Poland has a new addition to its business community

NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Authentic food, live music at Armenian Festival this Sunday

NEW BRITAIN – A local congregation is resurrecting its popular cultural festival this weekend following a two-year hiatus. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will be hosting its Annual Festival this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. on church property at 1910 Stanley St. “It’s really...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked

PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back

NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Mr. Clarence 'Lou' Gillette

An Extraordinary Father, Grandfather and Husband died peacefully in his home on Cape Cod, MA, at the age of 91. Lou was born in New Britain. Lou leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Rita "Walicki" Gillette, four children, Claudia, Laura, Bill, and Mark, six grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Walicki, all of whom loved him deeply.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
City
Bristol, CT
New Britain Herald

Complete Streets project set to begin soon in Newington

NEWINGTON – The Town is set to begin a $3.3 million improvement project along the Maple Hill and Robbins Avenue corridor later this month. The Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) awarded Newington a grant that covers the entire project. Construction is expected to begin Aug. 29 and be completed by the end of summer 2023.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD

NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Robert D'Avanzo

Robert D’Avanzo, age 92, of Kensington, passed away on Aug. 17th at Brightview Assisted Living in North Andover, MA after a brief illness with family by his side. Bob was born on April 24th, 1930 in New Britain, to the late Michael & Amelia D’Avanzo. He attended and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Julian 'Jigger' WIlliam Wojtusik Jr.

Julian "Jigger" William Wojtusik, Jr., age 81, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (Krenisky) Wojtusik. Born in CT on Oct. 6, 1940, the son of the late Julian and Sophie (Czajkowski) Wojtusik, he was raised in Terryville before becoming a lifelong Newington resident.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

State introduces Greater Hartford Mobility Study to Newington

NEWINGTON – Town officials heard from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) this week on a large-scale initiative that could have local impacts. The DOT launched the Greater Hartford Mobility Study (GHMS) in 2020 as a means to assess the multimodal transportation needs across the region from an overarching perspective.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Mayor Stewart holding office hours at Alvarium Thursday morning

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart is looking forward to a casual visit with her constituents Thursday morning. The City’s August Mobile Mayor’s Office Event is set to take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Alvarium Roasting Company, 365 John Downey Dr., New Britain. “These mobile...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local woman makes life saving donation

BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash

EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
PLAINVILLE, CT

