New Britain Herald
Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew
BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic
SOUTHINGTON – On Aug. 28, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic at the Recreation Park in the Plantsville area as a means of bringing area residents together to learn more about the organization and its connected communities. All are welcomed to the...
New Britain Herald
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years
NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
New Britain Herald
Authentic food, live music at Armenian Festival this Sunday
NEW BRITAIN – A local congregation is resurrecting its popular cultural festival this weekend following a two-year hiatus. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will be hosting its Annual Festival this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. on church property at 1910 Stanley St. “It’s really...
New Britain Herald
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
New Britain Herald
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back
NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
New Britain Herald
Mr. Clarence 'Lou' Gillette
An Extraordinary Father, Grandfather and Husband died peacefully in his home on Cape Cod, MA, at the age of 91. Lou was born in New Britain. Lou leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Rita "Walicki" Gillette, four children, Claudia, Laura, Bill, and Mark, six grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Walicki, all of whom loved him deeply.
New Britain Herald
Complete Streets project set to begin soon in Newington
NEWINGTON – The Town is set to begin a $3.3 million improvement project along the Maple Hill and Robbins Avenue corridor later this month. The Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) awarded Newington a grant that covers the entire project. Construction is expected to begin Aug. 29 and be completed by the end of summer 2023.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for a fun part-time job in the afternoons?. New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program, which runs Sept. 2022 through May 2023. The program is offered at New Britain elementary and middle schools Mon.-Fri from the...
New Britain Herald
Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
New Britain Herald
Robert D'Avanzo
Robert D’Avanzo, age 92, of Kensington, passed away on Aug. 17th at Brightview Assisted Living in North Andover, MA after a brief illness with family by his side. Bob was born on April 24th, 1930 in New Britain, to the late Michael & Amelia D’Avanzo. He attended and...
New Britain Herald
Julian 'Jigger' WIlliam Wojtusik Jr.
Julian "Jigger" William Wojtusik, Jr., age 81, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (Krenisky) Wojtusik. Born in CT on Oct. 6, 1940, the son of the late Julian and Sophie (Czajkowski) Wojtusik, he was raised in Terryville before becoming a lifelong Newington resident.
New Britain Herald
State introduces Greater Hartford Mobility Study to Newington
NEWINGTON – Town officials heard from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) this week on a large-scale initiative that could have local impacts. The DOT launched the Greater Hartford Mobility Study (GHMS) in 2020 as a means to assess the multimodal transportation needs across the region from an overarching perspective.
New Britain Herald
Mayor Stewart holding office hours at Alvarium Thursday morning
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart is looking forward to a casual visit with her constituents Thursday morning. The City’s August Mobile Mayor’s Office Event is set to take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Alvarium Roasting Company, 365 John Downey Dr., New Britain. “These mobile...
New Britain Herald
State Department of Education Commissioner's Back-To-School Meeting highlights goals
BERLIN – Governor Ned Lamont met with school superintendents from across Connecticut at the annual State Department of Education Commissioners Back-To-School Meeting in Berlin. The gathering which began with a light breakfast and networking at Berlin High School gave state and local school officials an opportunity to discuss items...
New Britain Herald
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
New Britain Herald
State leaders draw parallels between human and animal abuse during visit to Humane Society Wednesday
NEWINGTON - State officials made a special visit to the Connecticut Humane Society Wednesday morning to spotlight its good works and to raise awareness about the correlation between human and animal abuse. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by State Dept. of Agriculture (DOAG) Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Dept. of Children...
New Britain Herald
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
New Britain Herald
Southington man sentenced to prison for role in organized retail theft ring
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man has been sentenced to probation for his role in an organized retail theft ring. Francisco Martorell, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. The jail portion of his sentence was fully suspended – meaning he will not serve any time behind bars.
