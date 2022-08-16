Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nationalise big five energy firms to cut bills, say Greens
The Green Party is calling for the UK's big five energy suppliers to be nationalised and for prices to be returned to October 2021 levels. This would cut average household costs by more than £2,000 a year, it says. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP want energy prices...
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Nobody is in charge’: Tory peer hits out at ministers over inflation
As rate reaches double digits, Stuart Rose calls lack of government action to shield households ‘horrifying’
BBC
Inflation: 'We'll have to be very careful with our money'
Soaring food costs have pushed UK inflation into double digits for the first time since 1982, with prices continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years. Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
BBC
Afghanistan: Refugee family overcome 'culture shock' of Coventry
A former interpreter for the British and US armies who fled Afghanistan with his family said he hopes to make his dreams come true in the UK. Zaid (not his real name) left the country with his wife and children two days before the Taliban took over. They were relocated...
BBC
ScotRail passengers set for weekend of disruption
Train services across Scotland are severely disrupted this weekend as Network Rail staff take further strike action. ScotRail is only running a very limited Saturday service on 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Borders. Where trains are running, they will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
Comments / 0