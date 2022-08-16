ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Calijah Kancey Named Second Team All-American by The Athletic

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2cvb_0hJOoygX00

The latest preseason honor for a Pitt Panther comes from the Athletic.

PITTSBURGH -- Even with the season opener bearing down on him, preseason accolades continue to roll in for the anchor of the Pitt Panthers' outstanding defensive line. Calijah Kancey, already a highly touted draft prospect and preseason first-team All ACC honoree, was named a preseason second-team All-American by The Athletic on Monday.

Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver and West Virginia's Dante Stills joined Kancey on the second team defensive line. He was the only Pitt player to land on one of either the first or second teams.

Kancey is fresh off of a first-team All-ACC season in 2021, during which he finished top ten in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Opening AP Poll Slots Pitt Football at No. 17

Former Pitt Basketball F Mouhamadou Gueye Signs Training Camp Deal With Mavericks

Aydin Henningham, Solomon DeShields Talk Open Competition Among Pitt Football LBs

Pat Narduzzi's Friday Briefing: Scrimmage Prep and Special Teams Claims

Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: An Easy Friday Morning

Friday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Narduzzi Bars Scrimmage Hits

Back-ups Applying Pressure to Starters Along Pitt Football's Offensive Line

Thursday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Biggest Test of Camp Approaches

Pitt Football Preparing for First Training Camp Scrimmage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
KDKA News Radio

The New KDKA Radio Lineup

Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Athletic#All American#Kancey
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!

Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot Wednesday in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officers were called to Brushton Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm and foot.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.Police are investigating."Investigators determined that this incident occurred throughout several blocks in the City of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills," Allegheny County police said in a release. 
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man ID'd in North Braddock shooting

A man who was killed in a Sunday evening shooting in North Braddock has been identified. Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh, died at 9:44 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Morris-Graham was shot in the chest and abdomen about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames rip through Cecil Township home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Cecil Township has been severely damaged by a fire.According to Washington County dispatchers, the home along Swihart Road went up in flames just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Significant damage to the home was visible.It's unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
726
Followers
362
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy