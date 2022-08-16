Calijah Kancey Named Second Team All-American by The Athletic
The latest preseason honor for a Pitt Panther comes from the Athletic.
PITTSBURGH -- Even with the season opener bearing down on him, preseason accolades continue to roll in for the anchor of the Pitt Panthers' outstanding defensive line. Calijah Kancey, already a highly touted draft prospect and preseason first-team All ACC honoree, was named a preseason second-team All-American by The Athletic on Monday.
Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver and West Virginia's Dante Stills joined Kancey on the second team defensive line. He was the only Pitt player to land on one of either the first or second teams.
Kancey is fresh off of a first-team All-ACC season in 2021, during which he finished top ten in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!
Opening AP Poll Slots Pitt Football at No. 17
Former Pitt Basketball F Mouhamadou Gueye Signs Training Camp Deal With Mavericks
Aydin Henningham, Solomon DeShields Talk Open Competition Among Pitt Football LBs
Pat Narduzzi's Friday Briefing: Scrimmage Prep and Special Teams Claims
Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: An Easy Friday Morning
Friday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Narduzzi Bars Scrimmage Hits
Back-ups Applying Pressure to Starters Along Pitt Football's Offensive Line
Thursday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Biggest Test of Camp Approaches
Pitt Football Preparing for First Training Camp Scrimmage
- Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt
Comments / 0