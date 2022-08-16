Calijah Kancey Named Second Team All-American by The Athletic

The latest preseason honor for a Pitt Panther comes from the Athletic.

PITTSBURGH -- Even with the season opener bearing down on him, preseason accolades continue to roll in for the anchor of the Pitt Panthers' outstanding defensive line. Calijah Kancey, already a highly touted draft prospect and preseason first-team All ACC honoree, was named a preseason second-team All-American by The Athletic on Monday.

Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver and West Virginia's Dante Stills joined Kancey on the second team defensive line. He was the only Pitt player to land on one of either the first or second teams.

Kancey is fresh off of a first-team All-ACC season in 2021, during which he finished top ten in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss.

