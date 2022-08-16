Read full article on original website
Kenai Classic Roundtable On Fisheries Held Wednesday At KPC
The Kenai River Sportfishing Association hosted their annual Kenai Classic Roundtable on Fisheries Wednesday afternoon at Kenai Peninsula College’s campus in Soldotna where a panel addressed bycatch and aquatic invasive species. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Governor Mike Dunleavy joined panelists from across the state and Lower 48 including the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and NOAA Fisheries.
Micro-Grants to Individuals Invest $1.5 Million in Food Security
More than $1.5 million will be invested in the state’s economy through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Micro-Grants for Food Security Program. The Alaska Division of Agriculture administers this program in the state and worked with an independent review committee to select 441 individuals who will be receiving funding.
Investment Decision On Pikka Field Praised By Governor Dunleavy
Governor Mike Dunleavy is praising the announcement from Oil Search and Repsol to move forward with Phase 1 of the Pikka project on Alaska’s North Slope. Located in the Nanushuk oil formation on state leases, the Pikka unit contains an estimated 768 million barrels of recoverable oil. The company will invest $2.6 billion to bring the field into production by 2026. They aim to create 2,600 jobs during construction, and 500 jobs once oil production begins.
Public Review Sought On Winter Ferry Schedule
The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is currently available for public review. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after the winter schedule is finalized. The operating plan includes running...
CANCELLED: Troopers Issue Amber Alert
UPDATE 8/18/2022 – 7:45am. Alaska State Troopers have, since, canceled the AMBER Alert issued Wednesday evening for 15-year-old Alexis Bane. She was located safely this (Thursday) morning. According to the online state trooper dispatch, 51-year-old Steven Narron, who had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, is in AST custody. The Alaska State Troopers expressed thanks to the residents who called in tips and information resulting in the alert’s cancellation. No other information is known at this time.
