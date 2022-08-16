Read full article on original website
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown and all of the Whitewater Valley was still buzzing Friday morning after a thrilling walk-off win in the Little League World Series Thursday afternoon. Kaden Hall’s fielder’s choice propelled Great Lakes into a Monday matchup and sent a crowd that had gathered at Hagerstown High School into a frenzy. Monday’s game will take place at 3 o’clock.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket. The team from Indiana and Great Lakes Region champions took on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with […]
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Muncie’s mayor says the first draft of a feasibility study supports building a hotel on Muncie’s east side. Mayor Dan Ridenour has been championing several economic development initiatives, including an east side hotel, since taking office in 2020. On Thursday, he told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission that a preliminary study recommends at least one hotel on that side of Muncie.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
INDIANAPOLIS — Paramedics responded to an apparent accidental fall during a concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The incident reportedly happened as Motley Crue took the stage as part of the show that also featured Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. According to a witness, a man fell from an upper level into the seats below.
INDYCAR driver Graham Rahal will spend up to $20 million to move his automotive headquarters from Brownsburg to Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park, town officials announced Wednesday morning. Rahal, president of Graham Rahal Brands, entered into an agreement with the Zionsville Economic Development Commission to purchase two lots at Creekside...
Carmel-based developer Lauth Group Inc. said Wednesday it has acquired the former Ford Visteon campus on the east side of Indianapolis and is moving ahead with plans for a $175 million, multi-tenant industrial park on the site. Thunderbird Commerce Center, a joint venture between Lauth and Dallas firm Covington Group...
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WRTV went to the City of Muncie to try to find a solution for tenants who may have problems with rental companies.
Michelle Renee Roberts Howard passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born on July 16, 1971, in Greensburg as the daughter of Nelson and Darlene Roberts. She was a lifetime resident of Decatur County. She graduated from South Decatur High...
