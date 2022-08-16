Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
PWMania
Tegan Nox Addresses Why She Hasn’t Been Wrestling Since Her WWE Release
Former WWE star Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) recently spoke with the Sappenin’ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Newell commented on why she hasn’t been active in wrestling since being released from WWE. Newell said:. “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
PWMania
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
PWMania
Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into and Robbed (Photos and Video)
Sasha Banks’ car was broken into earlier this week in Oakland, California, the on-hiatus WWE star revealed on social media. Banks and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi were in Los Angeles for the premiere of She-Hulk, Attorney At Law on Monday. The next day, Sasha posted a video of the back of her car with the glass broken. “Five minutes in Oakland,” she said. “Just five minutes!”
wrestlingrumors.net
It Adds Up: New Report Confirms Theory About Vince McMahon Payments
That seals it. WWE has been shaken up in a huge way with the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had led the company for the better part of forty years. The change came as a result of a variety of payments McMahon made to various people using company funds, which led to an internal investigation. Now we know that a theory about some of these payments was accurate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Impressed By AEW Debut Of Top Indie Star
Mance Warner, an independent wrestler who, until recently, had most notably wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, made his TV debut on the August 5 edition of "AEW Rampage" in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley. Warner put in an impressive showing, not just to the fans, but to Moxley's coach in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.
411mania.com
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
Comments / 0