ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Says Farewell to Robert (Bob) Kirby

It is with a deep sense of loss that the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum must say goodbye to an important and beloved friend. Bob Kirby, co-founder with Bev Morgan of Kirby Morgan, passed away at his home in Carpinteria on June 2, 2022. Bob's diving career spanned seven decades and his achievements in both diving and aviation earned him lasting international recognition, while his contributions of time, energy, love and humor to the museum earned him a special place in the hearts of SBMM’s staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors. He was truly a towering and memorable figure to his many communities of friends and colleagues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ARPA Funding for Childcare Sector in Santa Barbara County Through First 5

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, through the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, announced the publication of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for childcare sector pandemic recovery and resiliency. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to improve the state of childcare for infants and toddlers in our county.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Announcement Concerning the Dissolution of Just Communities Central Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Based on multiple factors, including insufficient funding, structural deficits and changes in the external environment, Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC)’s Staff and Board of Directors have decided, with a very heavy heart, to close the organization effective August 31, 2022. At this time, we are not able to provide new services in order to focus on honoring our existing partnerships, negotiating potential transfer of specific programs such as Language Justice and Access which includes our Interpretation and Translation services. Most importantly, we are committed to supporting our amazing staff through acknowledgement, healing, redress and closure. Regardless of the step in our sunsetting process, JCCC will continue to operate with the same integrity, passion, and commitment as we brought to serving the people of California’s Central Coast with programs and services designed to strengthen the local community through celebrating our humanity and advancing social justice.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Solvang, CA
City
Goleta, CA
City
Northridge, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
LOMPOC, CA
InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical School#Independent Com#Cottage Health#Internal Medicine#Arizona School Of Health
sitelinesb.com

A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local construction firm ranks on list of fastest-growing companies

Precision is also ranked as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the San Luis Obispo region. – Precision Construction Services—a local firm with projects ranging from rocket launch pads at Vandenberg to amenities at Pismo Preserve to a massive storage facility for Justin Winery in Paso Robles—has been named No. 266 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Santa Barbara Edhat

Business As Usual Doesn't Apply to Santa Barbara

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, with the perfect balance of coasts and cliffs, lies the beach town of Santa Barbara. The weather, typically hovering around 70 degrees, creates one of the most temperate environments in the U.S. On the surface, it appears to be an attractive spot for new businesses due to tourist attractions and industry diversity. However, small business owners know the environment best as they grapple with the trials and tribulations of being an entrepreneur in the small beachside town. In order to truly get a sense for the state of Santa Barbara’s economy and its challenges, local entrepreneurs provide their stories and share the learnings that come with starting a business.
Santa Barbara Independent

Learning to Let Go

The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception

On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy