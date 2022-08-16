Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Says Farewell to Robert (Bob) Kirby
It is with a deep sense of loss that the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum must say goodbye to an important and beloved friend. Bob Kirby, co-founder with Bev Morgan of Kirby Morgan, passed away at his home in Carpinteria on June 2, 2022. Bob's diving career spanned seven decades and his achievements in both diving and aviation earned him lasting international recognition, while his contributions of time, energy, love and humor to the museum earned him a special place in the hearts of SBMM’s staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors. He was truly a towering and memorable figure to his many communities of friends and colleagues.
Santa Barbara Independent
ARPA Funding for Childcare Sector in Santa Barbara County Through First 5
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, through the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, announced the publication of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for childcare sector pandemic recovery and resiliency. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to improve the state of childcare for infants and toddlers in our county.
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcement Concerning the Dissolution of Just Communities Central Coast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Based on multiple factors, including insufficient funding, structural deficits and changes in the external environment, Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC)’s Staff and Board of Directors have decided, with a very heavy heart, to close the organization effective August 31, 2022. At this time, we are not able to provide new services in order to focus on honoring our existing partnerships, negotiating potential transfer of specific programs such as Language Justice and Access which includes our Interpretation and Translation services. Most importantly, we are committed to supporting our amazing staff through acknowledgement, healing, redress and closure. Regardless of the step in our sunsetting process, JCCC will continue to operate with the same integrity, passion, and commitment as we brought to serving the people of California’s Central Coast with programs and services designed to strengthen the local community through celebrating our humanity and advancing social justice.
See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace
Goleta just got a little bit sweeter as See's Candy moved into the Camino Real Marketplace and celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The post See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
kcbx.org
Out of Reach: Advocates say high housing costs are driving SB County's increase in homelessness
The annual Point-In-Time count provides a snapshot of homelessness on a single night. And this year’s count for Santa Barbara County shows an increase in people experiencing homelessness, which housing advocates say is largely because of a lack of affordable housing and the pandemic. In Santa Barbara, people with...
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Vintners Festival returning for 38th year at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 70 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
pacbiztimes.com
List of fastest growing private companies includes 22 from tri-county region
The Central Coast showcased the diversity of its companies in the latest edition of the Inc. 5000, as 22 companies based in tri-county region made the magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the country. Of those 22 companies, seven were in the top 1,000,...
Local construction firm ranks on list of fastest-growing companies
Precision is also ranked as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the San Luis Obispo region. – Precision Construction Services—a local firm with projects ranging from rocket launch pads at Vandenberg to amenities at Pismo Preserve to a massive storage facility for Justin Winery in Paso Robles—has been named No. 266 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Business As Usual Doesn't Apply to Santa Barbara
Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, with the perfect balance of coasts and cliffs, lies the beach town of Santa Barbara. The weather, typically hovering around 70 degrees, creates one of the most temperate environments in the U.S. On the surface, it appears to be an attractive spot for new businesses due to tourist attractions and industry diversity. However, small business owners know the environment best as they grapple with the trials and tribulations of being an entrepreneur in the small beachside town. In order to truly get a sense for the state of Santa Barbara’s economy and its challenges, local entrepreneurs provide their stories and share the learnings that come with starting a business.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learning to Let Go
The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Noozhawk
Mishap Involving Trolley Being Transported Causes Shutdown on Haley Street in Santa Barbara
A portion of Haley Street in Santa Barbara was shut down for several hours on Thursday after a mishap involving a trolley that was being transported by a big-rig. The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Haley Street between Garden and Laguna streets, according to Capt. Chris Auringer of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception
On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
The City of Lompoc will hold its first housing element community workshop
Lompoc will hold its first housing element community workshop. The post The City of Lompoc will hold its first housing element community workshop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Motorcyclist Killed on Casitas Pass Identified as Nicholas Ryan Cooper of Santa Barbara
A motorcyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic on Casitas Pass Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Ryan Cooper, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road between Lake Casitas and Carpinteria just west of...
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
