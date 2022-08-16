Read full article on original website
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
thesource.com
A$AP Relli Admits To Being The Person A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Last Year
According to several confirmed reports, former A$AP Mob member A$AP Rell has come forward as the man that A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last year and was arrested for upon his return from Barbados with RIhanna. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, alleges that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Man Who A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Comes Forward, A$AP Relli Files Suit
The victim who A$AP Rocky has been alleged to have shot in Los Angeles last November has come forward to reveal themselves - and to declare that they're filing a civil lawsuit against the rapper. Terrell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, claims that the suit is due to the incident causing “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry”. The post Man Who A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Comes Forward, A$AP Relli Files Suit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Leaves L.A. Courthouse After Pleading Not Guilty To Hollywood Shooting
While his date night fits with Rihanna continue to impress fans, A$AP Rocky's legal troubles continue to serve as a shadow. Back in April, we reported that Rocky was arrested at LAX Airport over an alleged November shooting in Hollywood that involved A$AP Relli, which was allegedly on caught video, as well. Just this afternoon, A$AP Rocky was seen exiting a Los Angeles courthouse after pleading not guilty to the shooting.
People
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting his former friend in November, officials say. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, 33, on Monday. A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
ETOnline.com
A$AP Rocky Sued by A$AP Relli for Assault and Battery in 2021 Shooting
A$AP Rocky has now been sued over his alleged shooting that injured A$AP Relli. According to legal documents obtained by ET, Relli -- real name Terell Ephron -- filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Court claiming A$AP Rocky -- real name Rakim Mayers -- intended to cause him "severe emotional distress or otherwise knew or should have known [Ephron] would suffer severe emotional distress."
A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault Over November Shooting
A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault with a firearm after the Harlem-born rapper was arrested in April over allegedly shooting his friend during a disagreement in Los Angeles last November. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm on Monday ahead of the rapper’s arraignment on Wednesday. The 33-year-old could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty of the offense. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the...
TMZ.com
A$AP Relli Receiving Death Threats After A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Him
A$AP Relli claims he's been receiving death threats after allegedly being shot by A$AP Rocky ... and his legal team says it's gotten so bad they had to contact law enforcement. A$AP Relli's attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, tell TMZ Hip Hop ... their client has been subjected to...
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November.
thesource.com
A$AP Rocky Enters Not Guilty Plea in Felony Assault Case
A$AP Rocky was present at a downtown Los Angeles criminal courthouse on Wednesday for arraignment in his felony assault case. According to TMZ, A$AP entered a not guilty plea to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky was repped by one of O.J. Simpson’s attorneys, Sara Caplan. He...
hotnewhiphop.com
