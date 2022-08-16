ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says

Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Isaac Log Cabin

This late 18th-century cabin appears to be remarkably well-preserved. In fact, it was completely disassembled and moved from its original location on nearby Merryman Street to its current place of pride on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. Originally built sometime around 1780, the cabin’s namesake didn’t enter the picture...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Pierce’s Park 10th Birthday Bash – This Sunday August 21

Sunday, August 21, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join Waterfront Partnership on Sunday, August 21, for Pierce’s Park Birthday Bash, a FREE family-friendly event to celebrate 10 years of Pierce’s Park! Enjoy FREE entertainment, funnel cake from Baltimore’s own Funnel Cake King, boogie down with DJ Edible, and adorn your faces with Kinderklown face painting! At 11:30, grab a seat to watch the amazing, marvelous Dextre Tripp as he performs jaw-dropping circus feats. Stay and learn the 3-ball juggle from the master himself!
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

National Park Service seeks public input for study on Baltimore’s historic President Street train station

The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for feedback from the public on a study of Baltimore’s historic President Street train station. Owned by the city of Baltimore and managed as a museum, the former train station was built in 1849 and is connected to the American Civil War, Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ escape from slavery, an assassination attempt of President Abraham Lincoln, and the Baltimore Riots of 1861, according to a press release.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sunset Concert Series with Michael Joseph Harris at Star Bright Farm

Join Star Bright Farm on Saturday August 27th for another installment of their Sunset Concert Series! Michael Joseph Harris of Ultrafaux and Hot Club of Baltimore will be jazzing up the farm with his ensemble of extremely talented musicians – this will not be a concert to miss! Food will be available for purchase from Baltimore favorites Ekiben! Beer from Diamondback Brewing and wine from Boordy Vineyards will be available for purchase as well! Star Bright asks that you refrain from bringing in food or beverages with hopes of supporting the vendors as much as possible!
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Baltimore Times

Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis

Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities.  The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Saucy Festival is worth a trip to Frederick This Saturday

Frederick Fairgrounds is the site of a uniquely exciting festival this Saturday from Noon to 7pm. Saucy Festival features an array of Local & National Sauce Companies, Fun Live Music on Stage, Tasty Food Vendors & Trucks, Axe Throwing, Wild Contests, Themed Drinks, Local Artists, a Kids Party Area & more. Sauces include varieties of Award Winning Savory, Sweet, Hot, Tangy Flavors & more! Most Vendors will offer Free Samples. Many Sauces have been featured on Youtube’s ‘Hot Ones’ series.
FREDERICK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hopkins graduates create Celcy kitchen appliance to modernize home cooking

Two Baltimore natives and Johns Hopkins graduates have created a smart appliance system to make it easier for families and working professionals to have a home-prepared meal without having to cook it themselves. The appliance, called Celcy, is currently in its beta program and is looking for 100 individuals to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Implosion of former C.P. Crane power plant

Dozens of spectators turned out Friday morning to see the implosion of the former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters. The planned implosion was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The weather cooperated and crews detonated charges to bring the former plant down on schedule. The decommissioned plant's stacks could be seen collapsing at the outset of the implosion. They quickly disappeared into a pile of rubble, giving way to plumes of dark-colored smoke and dust. The clouds of smoke, dust and debris billowed high into the air over Seneca Creek. Several residents had front-row seats to the spectacle as they watched from the water surrounding the decommissioned plant. When it was all said and done, nothing remained but a pile of rubble.
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley

The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.

