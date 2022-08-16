Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Related
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: charcuterie at Sagamore, Wine Collective turns two, Vegan SoulFest and more
From noodles to cocktails to barbecue, this week offers plenty of reasons for Baltimore food-lovers to get out and about. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Charm City restaurant scene right now:. Openings & announcements. Japanese noodle shop Kajiken opened its first US location on Thursday...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says
Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Isaac Log Cabin
This late 18th-century cabin appears to be remarkably well-preserved. In fact, it was completely disassembled and moved from its original location on nearby Merryman Street to its current place of pride on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. Originally built sometime around 1780, the cabin’s namesake didn’t enter the picture...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themunchonline.com
151 Denison St Unit 1
Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
southbmore.com
‘HK A Seafood Joint’ Coming to Cross Street Market in Federal Hill
Culinary industry veterans Henry Dudley and Kimber Van Kline are opening stall ‘HK A Seafood Joint’ at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. HK fills a stall vacated by Royal Farms Chicken and Southrn’ Spice in the past couple of years. Dudley and Van Kline, who are...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Pierce’s Park 10th Birthday Bash – This Sunday August 21
Sunday, August 21, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join Waterfront Partnership on Sunday, August 21, for Pierce’s Park Birthday Bash, a FREE family-friendly event to celebrate 10 years of Pierce’s Park! Enjoy FREE entertainment, funnel cake from Baltimore’s own Funnel Cake King, boogie down with DJ Edible, and adorn your faces with Kinderklown face painting! At 11:30, grab a seat to watch the amazing, marvelous Dextre Tripp as he performs jaw-dropping circus feats. Stay and learn the 3-ball juggle from the master himself!
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
baltimorefishbowl.com
National Park Service seeks public input for study on Baltimore’s historic President Street train station
The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for feedback from the public on a study of Baltimore’s historic President Street train station. Owned by the city of Baltimore and managed as a museum, the former train station was built in 1849 and is connected to the American Civil War, Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ escape from slavery, an assassination attempt of President Abraham Lincoln, and the Baltimore Riots of 1861, according to a press release.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sunset Concert Series with Michael Joseph Harris at Star Bright Farm
Join Star Bright Farm on Saturday August 27th for another installment of their Sunset Concert Series! Michael Joseph Harris of Ultrafaux and Hot Club of Baltimore will be jazzing up the farm with his ensemble of extremely talented musicians – this will not be a concert to miss! Food will be available for purchase from Baltimore favorites Ekiben! Beer from Diamondback Brewing and wine from Boordy Vineyards will be available for purchase as well! Star Bright asks that you refrain from bringing in food or beverages with hopes of supporting the vendors as much as possible!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Vegan SoulFest, Trading Card Convention, Folk Metal Fest, and more
Enjoy Baltimore’s great outdoors this weekend with a vegan food festival, Disney movie night, an educational elephant meet-and-greet, and more!. Plus, there a several opportunities for musical and theatrical performances. Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:. The Box, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.
wypr.org
Baltimore County spent millions on a free bus, look to expand despite low ridership
Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Saucy Festival is worth a trip to Frederick This Saturday
Frederick Fairgrounds is the site of a uniquely exciting festival this Saturday from Noon to 7pm. Saucy Festival features an array of Local & National Sauce Companies, Fun Live Music on Stage, Tasty Food Vendors & Trucks, Axe Throwing, Wild Contests, Themed Drinks, Local Artists, a Kids Party Area & more. Sauces include varieties of Award Winning Savory, Sweet, Hot, Tangy Flavors & more! Most Vendors will offer Free Samples. Many Sauces have been featured on Youtube’s ‘Hot Ones’ series.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hopkins graduates create Celcy kitchen appliance to modernize home cooking
Two Baltimore natives and Johns Hopkins graduates have created a smart appliance system to make it easier for families and working professionals to have a home-prepared meal without having to cook it themselves. The appliance, called Celcy, is currently in its beta program and is looking for 100 individuals to...
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
SLIDESHOW: Implosion of former C.P. Crane power plant
Dozens of spectators turned out Friday morning to see the implosion of the former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters. The planned implosion was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The weather cooperated and crews detonated charges to bring the former plant down on schedule. The decommissioned plant's stacks could be seen collapsing at the outset of the implosion. They quickly disappeared into a pile of rubble, giving way to plumes of dark-colored smoke and dust. The clouds of smoke, dust and debris billowed high into the air over Seneca Creek. Several residents had front-row seats to the spectacle as they watched from the water surrounding the decommissioned plant. When it was all said and done, nothing remained but a pile of rubble.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley
The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Comments / 0