Public Health

First lady Dr. Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

By CNN
 2 days ago
Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

CNN — First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said Tuesday.

“After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” said Elizabeth Alexander, her communications director.

The first lady, who is double vaccinated and twice boosted, is taking Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, per Alexander.

The first lady is currently in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with President Joe Biden, who is due to return to Washington for a bill signing later Tuesday.

“She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative Covid tests,” Alexander added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

