Chicago, IL

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
NewsOne

Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check

This moment demands clarity on the focus of reparations advocacy; what it is, what it is not and every interpretation in between. The post Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check appeared first on NewsOne.
