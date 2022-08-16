City of Mandan announces 2023 departure of Business Development Director

Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Director has notified the city that she plans to leave her position in January 2023 to pursue other endeavors.

In a letter written to the Mandan City Commission, BDC Director Ellen Huber stated she has no immediate plans to pursue other employment, hoping to devote her time to working with her family, decompressing from her previous busy schedule, and assessing her future opportunities.

“It’s been a great honor to be on the team propelling Mandan forward,” Huber wrote.

The city of Mandan hired Huber as their first Business Development Director in 2006, after residents requested an advocate to help supplement the work of downtown groups like the development association and visitors bureau. The position has since shifted to focusing on helping maintain and renovate Mandan businesses, as well as aiding startups and welcoming new businesses into the community, as well as communications responsibilities. Huber has stated that “no project has been too small” for the department to handle.

During Huber’s time as the Director of the BDC, she was able to fill holes in the community’s available resources with assistance from the Mandan Growth Fund Committee, and also connected local businesses with gap financing — helping the city obtain over $10 million from the U.S Treasury in 2012.

In addition to her role in Mandan, Huber has led business education and outreach programs, pitch challenges, downtown tours and other forums. She also served on the Economic Development Association of North Dakota board from 2012-2021, including a two-year president from 2017-2019.

“Ellen’s time with the city began during the height of installing a remediation system in downtown Mandan,” explains Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling. “There were a lot of streets torn up and business interruptions that were necessary to complete that project. She hit the ground running and has done a wonderful job of creating business assistance programs for not only those in the downtown area but throughout the entire city. In addition to her knowledge of programs that benefit residents and businesses in Mandan, her knowledge of state programs is second to none. One thing that has set her apart is her drive and passion for our community. It shows in everything she does. Ellen has been and will continue to be a great ambassador for our city in whatever adventure she tackles next.”

Before starting the transition and hiring process for a new director, city officials plan to evaluate the department’s priorities and perfect the roles of their current staff members.

