ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
FanSided

Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Detroit Undervalued as Home Underdog)

Angels: -1.5 (+140) The Tigers offense hasn't done much right this season, but they do very well against left handed pitching, posting the sixth highest batting average in the bigs. They get an opportunity to hit a southpaw on Satuday afternoon in Reid Detmers. He may have tossed a no hitter earlier in the season, but Detmers has been just average the rest of the year, posting a 3.45 ERA with a 4.26 FIP.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better

NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL
FanSided

The Colts Remain NFL's Best Preseason Underdog Bet in Week 2 vs Lions

The Indianapolis Colts are a trendy pick to exceed expectations this season. They've got one of the NFL's best offensive lines, rising stars in Johnathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, but most importantly, they've upgraded the quarterback position in a mammoth way by bringing in Matt Ryan and ridding the organization of Carson Wentz's stench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Michael Jordan
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 5 biggest recruiting targets for the Illini

Illinois basketball recruiting has quieted down over the past few months, but that doesn’t mean Brad Underwood and the coaching staff haven’t been hard at work. There are so many talented players out there for the Illini to land. Some of the players we have been recruiting for years and others have been recent targets due to a change of mind by the player.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy