New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA・
TMZ.com
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year extension with a third-year player option that will likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles as long as he chooses
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Detroit Undervalued as Home Underdog)
Angels: -1.5 (+140) The Tigers offense hasn't done much right this season, but they do very well against left handed pitching, posting the sixth highest batting average in the bigs. They get an opportunity to hit a southpaw on Satuday afternoon in Reid Detmers. He may have tossed a no hitter earlier in the season, but Detmers has been just average the rest of the year, posting a 3.45 ERA with a 4.26 FIP.
Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better
NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL・
The Colts Remain NFL's Best Preseason Underdog Bet in Week 2 vs Lions
The Indianapolis Colts are a trendy pick to exceed expectations this season. They've got one of the NFL's best offensive lines, rising stars in Johnathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, but most importantly, they've upgraded the quarterback position in a mammoth way by bringing in Matt Ryan and ridding the organization of Carson Wentz's stench.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Prediction: Dallas Too Thin at Receiver for Preseason Win
No team had a worse showing in Week 1 of the preseason than the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s team was heavily penalized and only managed seven points against the Denver Broncos. Now, they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium. The Chargers enter at 0-1 as well, but in a much better place heading into this week.
Illinois Basketball: 5 biggest recruiting targets for the Illini
Illinois basketball recruiting has quieted down over the past few months, but that doesn’t mean Brad Underwood and the coaching staff haven’t been hard at work. There are so many talented players out there for the Illini to land. Some of the players we have been recruiting for years and others have been recent targets due to a change of mind by the player.
Bears rookie Velus Jones showcased playmaking ability in preseason debut vs. Seahawks
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. made his rookie debut against the Seahawks, where fans caught a glimpse of the kind of playmaker he can be for Chicago. While Jones didn’t get many opportunities on offense — he had just one catch for 4 yards — it was what he was able to do on special teams that really stood out.
