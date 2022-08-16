Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser
While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
