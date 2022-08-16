ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
DEARBORN, MI
GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off. “What we’re seeing is that people are trying to use the system as if...
TROY, MI
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates and repairs a massive water main break, area township officials are managing deliveries of free bottled water for residents. The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday remains in effect until results from water sample testing show...
ROCHESTER, MI
CDC joins investigation into E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio

(WXYZ) — The CDC has joined the State of Michigan in investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting both Michigan and Ohio. According to the CDC, 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157 – 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. Nine people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
LIVONIA, MI
Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s bipartisan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Friday to certify the August primary elections. The bipartisan boards of county canvassers in the state’s 83 counties also certified the primary elections from their jurisdictions prior to Friday’s vote. The now-certified results of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years in 'Fitbit murder' case

In a case dubbed the "Fitbit murder," a Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their home. During his trial, Richard Dabate concocted a story that two days before Christmas, a masked intruder broke into their home, killed his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up, the Associated Press reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE

