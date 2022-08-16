Read full article on original website
State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn
(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off. “What we’re seeing is that people are trying to use the system as if...
More E. Coli cases reported in Midwest outbreak, CDC says it may link to Wendy's
(WXYZ) — As more illnesses have been reported in the Midwest E. Coli outbreak, the CDC says that 80% of the people interviewed in the investigation reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant the week before their illness started. The CDC is reporting 8 more cases and added two more...
Taste of Riverwalk tour, Kidz Bop and Dream Cruise return to Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise will be rolling through metro Detroit, Kidz Bop will be taking the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre and Detroit civil rights pioneer Sarah Ray will be honored at Palmer Park. If you're looking for something to do in the D this...
Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance, according to a new report. Insure.com released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, ranking Michigan fourth most expensive in the nation. Michigan, which was ranked second most expensive in 2021, now follows...
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
Shelby Township expands water distribution hours during GLWA boil advisory
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township has expanded weekend hours of operations at its three emergency water distribution sites to support residents amid the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory. Since August 15, crews have distributed thousands of units of 1-gallon jugs and 24-pack cases of water...
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates and repairs a massive water main break, area township officials are managing deliveries of free bottled water for residents. The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday remains in effect until results from water sample testing show...
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Detroit Public Schools Community District to begin school year fully staffed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we head into the school year, there is a major problem looming. That's the teacher shortage. Carolyn Clifford is out in the community today for our back-to-school coverage and she's looking for solutions that may be on the horizon. On any given day there are...
CDC joins investigation into E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio
(WXYZ) — The CDC has joined the State of Michigan in investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting both Michigan and Ohio. According to the CDC, 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157 – 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. Nine people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
CDC investigating multistate E. coli outbreak as Michigan officials look into 98 cases
(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections. Twenty-nine cases of the strain O157 have been reported so far, with 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. A total of nine people have been hospitalized. At the same time,...
Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s bipartisan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Friday to certify the August primary elections. The bipartisan boards of county canvassers in the state’s 83 counties also certified the primary elections from their jurisdictions prior to Friday’s vote. The now-certified results of the...
Hearing to determine if agencies can enforce Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion continues
(WXYZ) — The court battle over reproductive rights in Michigan continued Thursday in Oakland County. The state is currently pushing for the continued pause on the enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Attorneys for two county prosecutors argue that they should decide whether or not to bring charges pertaining...
Oxford Community Schools share Three Year Recovery Plan as they prepare for new school year
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cameron McCarthy says before November 30, 2021, he had never heard his brother cry. “Walk out and my brother is crying on my mom’s shoulder. I could tell he was hurt,” said McCarthy. His brother’s friend, Justin Shilling, is one of four students...
Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years in 'Fitbit murder' case
In a case dubbed the "Fitbit murder," a Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their home. During his trial, Richard Dabate concocted a story that two days before Christmas, a masked intruder broke into their home, killed his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up, the Associated Press reported.
