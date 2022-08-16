Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
Man accused in downtown Grand Rapids fatal shooting, waives preliminary hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of opening fire in June into a crowd of people in downtown Grand Rapids, killing one person and injuring three others, is heading to trial. Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis, 23, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Attorneys for ex-police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya’s killing ask judge to delay pivotal hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys representing a former Grand Rapids police officer charged with fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, are asking a judge to delay their client’s upcoming preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
Trial set for GRPD officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun
A Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun while running toward a suspect will stand trial next month.
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
6-month-old found unharmed after car stolen with child inside
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 6-month-old was found unharmed after someone stole a vehicle with the child still inside, then left it parked several streets away. Grand Raids police said the vehicle was stolen about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the area of Flat Street NE and Eastern Avenue.
One injured in Wyoming shooting believed connected to road rage
WYOMING, MI -- One person was injury in a shooting on Byron Center Avenue that police believe was related to a road-rage incident. The person’s injury was minor, police said, and investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
