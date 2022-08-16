ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
