Read full article on original website
Related
2022 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the defensive line
The athletes who play defensive line are maybe the most varied of any group in high school football. Teams have hard-to-move tackles and speedy edge rushers who all call themselves defensive linemen, each with a different job description to accomplish. Comparing one to another isn’t simple, but what everyone in this group does have in common is an ability to disrupt an offense.
Comments / 0