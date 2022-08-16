ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami is getting a secret speakeasy inside this downtown hotel. We have details

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPxOC_0hJOlgw400

Talk about a hideaway: Downtown Miami is getting a speakeasy inspired bar.

Freddys , opening Aug. 25, is literally tucked inside the InterContinental Miami hotel downtown.

How you get there: Ride up the escalator in the lobby, then look for an unassuming white door off the Chopin ballroom in the back. After you receive your coveted reservation, you will be instructed how many times to tap and in the style in which to do it (kind of like Morse code, but more fun).

Behind the bejeweled curtains, you’ll find a romantically lit treasure box, with plush chairs, ornate Oriental rugs, and a candlelit bar, offering up Prohibition era-esque cocktails crafted with herbs, house made bitters and freshly pressed juices.

Signature drinks, from $18, include the Four Ballads, made with Casa Noble tequila, and infused with cilantro, Cointreau, fresh lime and simple syrup; the Envied Elegance (Tito’s, Domaine de Canton French ginger liqueur, fresh lime, cucumber essence and peach bitters); and the Vice, a blend of rye, lemon juice and Italian bitter apéritif Aperol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8CTv_0hJOlgw400
Freddy’s at the InterContinental Miami Hotel

Take it easy. Some of these potent potables bite back.

Cozy? You want cozy? Freddy’s can only accommodate up to 12 people in the COVID era; hence, reservations are a must for seatings at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights only.

This hush-hush, oh so discreet lounge is great for the ‘gram. At the entrance is a coat rack overflowing with flapper-style accessories (think lots of feathers and sparkles) to play dress-up.

“Our host will grant access to those with the proper knock,” says the website. Tell them we sent you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNc3K_0hJOlgw400
Freddy’s at the InterContinental Miami Hotel

Freddys Speakeasy

Info: 100 Chopin Plaza at the InterContinental Miami; www.icmiamihotel.com/freddys .; 305-577-1000.

Reservations: Open Table .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjRJj_0hJOlgw400
Freddy’s Speakeasy in the Hotel Intercontinental in downtown Miami. Derek Latta/Derek Latta

