ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Idol’s Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Her Struggles Performing While Pregnant

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEVQw_0hJOlW3g00

Gabby Barrett took the country music world by storm when she broke out during the 16th season of American Idol. She might have gone home in third place, but that in no way hindered her success. Her debut album Goldmine came out in 2020 and it was a huge success. The album spawned multiple hit singles and sent her on the road to perform for countless dedicated fans.

Not only is she a successful singer and performer, but she’s also a proud mother. She and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child in November. Even with a baby in tow, she’s still busy touring the country with Jason Aldean on the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. Despite all of this on her plate, she took a chance to answer some fan questions on Instagram.

Barrett said her second pregnancy was a “welcome surprise.” But she admitted it brings some challenges to performing while on tour.

“Okay. I love performing. It is getting difficult though,” Barrett said. “What people don’t really see is there is alooooooottt of sitting around all day before the show… Which makes everyone groggy. I struggle with very low blood pressure almost everyday in this pregnancy which makes it hard to have energy to perform.”

Because this is her second pregnancy, she’s no stranger to the difficulties that come with carrying a child.

“With Baylah, I got a very bad case of PUPPS rash that covered my entire body, until after I delivered & I got postpartum preeclampsia,” she wrote. “I had to get on blood pressure medication when I was 20… Thankful God provides doctors for help.”

Barrett and Foehner’s Next Miracle

The baby is just a few months away from entering the world. But Gabby Barrett revealed she and her husband are having a hard time deciding on a baby name.

“We are a bit stuck. We don’t have an official full name like we did with Baylah right away. We will have to wait and see him… For some reason, boy names have been much harder for me to come up with than girl names,” Barrett said. “I have, like, a whole list of girl names, and then boy names, it’s very short and we’re trying to figure out if we want to continue, like, a family name or not.”

Barrett and Foehner revealed their second child is coming on Mother’s Day earlier this year. They both posted a special look at the ultrasound and voiced their excitement for the next addition to their family.

“My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mother’s Day,” Barrett wrote. Foehner paid tribute to is wife while also celebrating the news.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett,” Foehner said. “She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also praises her. Proverbs 31:28 ‘Praise God from whom all blessings flow!'”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Foehner
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#American Idol
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages

Ashley Judd revealed it has been a struggle to cope with the sudden loss of her mother, Naomi Judd, just days before Radar exclusively confirmed the late country icon made no mention of her daughters in her $25 million will."It was abrupt and painful and my world is upside-down," the Double Jeopardy actress, 54, said about Naomi's death by suicide during an emotional interview with grief expert David Kessler last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Kessler...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

545K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy