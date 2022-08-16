‘American Idol’s Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Her Struggles Performing While Pregnant

Gabby Barrett took the country music world by storm when she broke out during the 16th season of American Idol. She might have gone home in third place, but that in no way hindered her success. Her debut album Goldmine came out in 2020 and it was a huge success. The album spawned multiple hit singles and sent her on the road to perform for countless dedicated fans.

Not only is she a successful singer and performer, but she’s also a proud mother. She and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child in November. Even with a baby in tow, she’s still busy touring the country with Jason Aldean on the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. Despite all of this on her plate, she took a chance to answer some fan questions on Instagram.

Barrett said her second pregnancy was a “welcome surprise.” But she admitted it brings some challenges to performing while on tour.

“Okay. I love performing. It is getting difficult though,” Barrett said. “What people don’t really see is there is alooooooottt of sitting around all day before the show… Which makes everyone groggy. I struggle with very low blood pressure almost everyday in this pregnancy which makes it hard to have energy to perform.”

Because this is her second pregnancy, she’s no stranger to the difficulties that come with carrying a child.

“With Baylah, I got a very bad case of PUPPS rash that covered my entire body, until after I delivered & I got postpartum preeclampsia,” she wrote. “I had to get on blood pressure medication when I was 20… Thankful God provides doctors for help.”

Barrett and Foehner’s Next Miracle

The baby is just a few months away from entering the world. But Gabby Barrett revealed she and her husband are having a hard time deciding on a baby name.

“We are a bit stuck. We don’t have an official full name like we did with Baylah right away. We will have to wait and see him… For some reason, boy names have been much harder for me to come up with than girl names,” Barrett said. “I have, like, a whole list of girl names, and then boy names, it’s very short and we’re trying to figure out if we want to continue, like, a family name or not.”

Barrett and Foehner revealed their second child is coming on Mother’s Day earlier this year. They both posted a special look at the ultrasound and voiced their excitement for the next addition to their family.

“My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mother’s Day,” Barrett wrote. Foehner paid tribute to is wife while also celebrating the news.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett,” Foehner said. “She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also praises her. Proverbs 31:28 ‘Praise God from whom all blessings flow!'”