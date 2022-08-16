ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Michael Cohen's advice for Trump's current legal team: 'Lawyer up'

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goObO_0hJOlSWm00
Donald Trump; Michael Cohen. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images; AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, FIle
  • Michael Cohen is telling former President Donald Trump's current legal team to "lawyer up."
  • Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, told Insider that Trump's attorneys "are going to need representation."
  • The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents.

Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen has some advice for the former president's current legal team in the aftermath of the FBI's unprecedented raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate: get yourselves a lawyer.

"Lawyer up, you're going to need representation," Cohen told Insider on Tuesday when asked if he had any tips for Trump's attorneys.

Cohen, who served as Trump's personal lawyer and confidant for almost a decade before he ultimately turned on his former boss, told Insider that Trump "has no one to turn to and knows his days are numbered."

The FBI last week searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into his handling of classified White House documents.

Unsealed court documents revealed that the search was tied to a probe into whether Trump violated three federal laws, — including the Espionage Act — by moving boxes of classified materials from the White House to the Mar-a-Lago estate at the end of his presidency.

During its August 8 search of Trump's property, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled "top secret," according to unsealed and released court papers.

Trump and his allies have fiercely lambasted the FBI search with the former commander-in-chief baselessly accusing the feds of "prosecutorial misconduct" and planting evidence in a "sneak attack."

Cohen himself has been the target of a police raid.

In 2018, federal authorities searched Cohen's home and office as part of a criminal investigation into illegal hush-money payments to the adult-film actor Stormy Daniels.

That year, Cohen pleaded guilty to a slew of felonies, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and bank fraud, and a judge sentenced him to three years in prison.

Trump was not charged with a crime.

Since pleading guilty, Cohen has become one of Trump's harshest critics and is said to be cooperating in a number of criminal and civil investigations into his former boss.

"As more and more members of his inner circle are being charged and found guilty, Trump realizes his day is coming," Cohen told Insider.

The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek reported that an informant tipped off authorities that classified government documents may have been improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago.

People in Trump's orbit have started finger-pointing amid growing paranoia about a possible informant, according to a report in Rolling Stone.

"Trump's paranoia is justified as everyone in his inner circle is a suspect in his mind as the informant," Cohen said.

Cohen previously told Insider that he suspects the possible informant to be one of Trump's own kids or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Comments / 14

Brenda Lopez
2d ago

I read he found some that are basically insurance lawyers to defend him. Hope they at least got a retainer fee, because we all know he doesn't pay.

Reply
4
tex1
3d ago

so if you are hired by Trump as his lawyer , you best get YOURSELF a lawyer .

Reply
6
Phillip Ben
3d ago

Yeah, Trump, bring in the ‘Big Gun’…call Rudy!

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormy Daniels
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The White House
The Independent

Former Trump administration adviser says she found classified documents in ladies’ room

As the fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid continues, a former Trump administration staffer-turned-critic has described finding classified documents in a bathroom during the former president’s tenure.Olivia Troye, who served as a counterterrorism adviser in the Department of Homeland Security and in the office of vice president Mike Pence before leaving the administration in 2020, told the story on MSNBC.“I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime,” she said, “in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I immediately walked it right up to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

582K+
Followers
38K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy