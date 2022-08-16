Michael Cohen's advice for Trump's current legal team: 'Lawyer up'

Donald Trump; Michael Cohen. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images; AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, FIle

Michael Cohen is telling former President Donald Trump's current legal team to "lawyer up."

Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, told Insider that Trump's attorneys "are going to need representation."

The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents.

Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen has some advice for the former president's current legal team in the aftermath of the FBI's unprecedented raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate: get yourselves a lawyer.

"Lawyer up, you're going to need representation," Cohen told Insider on Tuesday when asked if he had any tips for Trump's attorneys.

Cohen, who served as Trump's personal lawyer and confidant for almost a decade before he ultimately turned on his former boss, told Insider that Trump "has no one to turn to and knows his days are numbered."

The FBI last week searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into his handling of classified White House documents.

Unsealed court documents revealed that the search was tied to a probe into whether Trump violated three federal laws, — including the Espionage Act — by moving boxes of classified materials from the White House to the Mar-a-Lago estate at the end of his presidency.

During its August 8 search of Trump's property, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled "top secret," according to unsealed and released court papers.

Trump and his allies have fiercely lambasted the FBI search with the former commander-in-chief baselessly accusing the feds of "prosecutorial misconduct" and planting evidence in a "sneak attack."

Cohen himself has been the target of a police raid.

In 2018, federal authorities searched Cohen's home and office as part of a criminal investigation into illegal hush-money payments to the adult-film actor Stormy Daniels.

That year, Cohen pleaded guilty to a slew of felonies, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and bank fraud, and a judge sentenced him to three years in prison.

Trump was not charged with a crime.

Since pleading guilty, Cohen has become one of Trump's harshest critics and is said to be cooperating in a number of criminal and civil investigations into his former boss.

"As more and more members of his inner circle are being charged and found guilty, Trump realizes his day is coming," Cohen told Insider.

The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek reported that an informant tipped off authorities that classified government documents may have been improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago.

People in Trump's orbit have started finger-pointing amid growing paranoia about a possible informant, according to a report in Rolling Stone.

"Trump's paranoia is justified as everyone in his inner circle is a suspect in his mind as the informant," Cohen said.

Cohen previously told Insider that he suspects the possible informant to be one of Trump's own kids or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.