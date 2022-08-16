Walmart Plus shoppers can now get Paramount Plus at no extra cost – how to get deal

WALMART Plus members will be able to score a free Paramount Plus subscription – here's what you need to know.

On Monday, Walmart announced that it is partnering with Paramount Global.

Through this partnership, the American retail giant will offer its Walmart Plus members a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription.

"In the latest move to give customers more for less, Walmart Plus members will get access to a Paramount Plus Essential Plan – without raising prices," Walmart said in a statement.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is an American subscription video-on-demand service owned by Paramount Global.

"The Paramount Plus Essential Plan will give Walmart Plus members access to Paramount Plus' breadth of hugely popular content from acclaimed original dramas," Walmart said.

Some popular shows include 1883, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the kid-favorite PAW Patrol.

When can I access this benefit?

The offer will become available as soon as September 2022, Walmart noted.

"Paramount has enjoyed a close relationship with Walmart for years, and Walmart customers connect with Paramount's beloved brands, content, and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores," said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer, and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming.

"Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount Plus' broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership. Together we will bring Walmart Plus members the full breadth of Paramount Plus programming."

How much does Walmart Plus cost?

Walmart Plus costs members $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.

The Paramount Plus Essential Plan subscription is $50 a year, or $5 a month without a Walmart subscription.

"We know Walmart Plus is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president, and general manager of Walmart Plus.

"With the addition of Paramount Plus, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too."