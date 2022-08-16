Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods.
Officers were called to the E. 47th Street and Raytown Road at about 6 p.m. Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the road.
The circumstances around the death are still being investigated.
Kansas City police did not release anymore information.
