Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods.

Officers were called to the E. 47th Street and Raytown Road at about 6 p.m. Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the road.

The circumstances around the death are still being investigated.

Kansas City police did not release anymore information.

