Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods.

Officers were called to the E. 47th Street and Raytown Road at about 6 p.m. Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the road.

The circumstances around the death are still being investigated.

Kansas City police did not release anymore information.

Comments / 11

Georgia Kimmel-Hermsen
3d ago

OMG, prayers for the families on finding with detective, EMT, such as hockey for the community 🙏 😢 😞 🙌 💔 it's Real SHAME for who ever it is. 😢 including how long it's been in heat our territory. prayers for speedy recovery and finding g who's the person 🙏 ❤ of interested is. they deserve closers. 🤧 may the Lord bless you and get the sick individual who did. this. AMEN ❤ 🙏

