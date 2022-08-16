Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO