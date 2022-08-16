Read full article on original website
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Steven Duggar sitting for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duggar will move to the bench on Friday with Jo Adell starting in left field. Adell will bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Manning and Detroit. numberFire's models project Adell for 8.5...
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Friday
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, Jose Abreu was moved to first base, and Yasmani Grandal was named Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on...
San Francisco's J.D Davis receives Friday off
San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is not starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will take a break after Tommy La Stella was chosen as Friday's designated hitter versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. According to Baseball Savant on 141 batted balls this season, Davis has recorded...
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting second on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivera will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 11.0 FanDuel points...
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alberto will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 6.1 FanDuel points...
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will operate second base after Thairo Estrada was given the night off versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. numberFire's models project Flores to score 16.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.9 FanDuel points...
Mike Trout batting second for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Trout will start in center field on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Matt Manning and Detroit. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Trout for 14.6 FanDuel points on...
