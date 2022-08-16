Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Sponsored Content: Sci-Port hosts Gameport
(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Gameport focuses on the history of gaming and also gives the community an interactive gaming adventure. Gameport is hosting the opening night pre-party for the annual event, Geek’dCon on Thursday, August 18 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Sci-Port.
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
Shreveport non-profit offers gift cards for COVID shots
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport non-profit is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on Saturday. LSU Health Shreveport and Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity are partnering together to host a vaccine clinic at the Shreveport West Center on Aug. 20. CTLC will be offering $100 gift cards to the first 50 people who receive their first or second COVID shot or their first booster shot.
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
Bossier City police search for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July. Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
SporTran sees increase in ridership among new-fixed bus routes
BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Feedback on SporTran’s new six-month bus route trial is giving them a better picture of the community’s needs. The new fixed-bus schedule began in mid-June. It came as an agreement between the City of Shreveport and Bossier City to find which ones were most necessary.
Shreveport Classic returns to Independence Stadium
SHREVEPORT, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University football team is a few weeks away from kicking off the season, but the Tigers will open the 2022 slate with six road games, which features a pair of neutral site contests. Grambling State begins the journey at Arkansas...
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
Bossier City man charged in fatal I-20 shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have made an arrest in the shooting on Interstate 20 Thursday that left a Shreveport man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57 is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chase Brownfield, according to BCPD. Brownfield was found early...
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
Cleco announces plans for solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
Shreveport police release surveillance video from 2018 cold case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance video from a 2018 shooting that killed one and wounded two others in hopes of drumming up some new leads in the cold case. Justin Kemp, 36, was shot during what police believe was a drug deal in the parking...
GSU Police stepping up security? 3 firearms confiscated on campus
GSU Police stepping up security? 3 firearms confiscated on campus. GSU Police stepping up security? 3 firearms confiscated …. Texarkana Rec center hosting after-school meal program. SporTran sees increase in ridership among new fixed …. Geek’d Con returns to Shreveport. Shreveport Classic returns. More details released on Fair Grounds...
Two months’ worth of rain in a week?
A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks. Rain chances briefly...
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. Scattered storms Thursday, heavy rain likely next …. LaDOTD Video Wall – Google Chrome 2022-08-18 04-55-26 State Sen. Robert Nichols tours Texas State Technical …. LSU...
Greenwood residents speak out about water, town mayors oppose annexation ordinance
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Greenwood take their concerns about the town’s water to the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday. Several residents addressed the commission and said they were unhappy with the town’s water supply and how Greenwood handles their complaints. Some said the water was brown and dirty-looking, and the problem has been going on for years.
