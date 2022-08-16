ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

iheart.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 8/23/22

The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working. According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig

Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple crews respond to water off James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

DCSO: Two arrested in suspicious death investigation

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday arrested two people after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances. According to DCSO, they responded along with Dorchester County fire and EMS units to a residence on Swanson Drive in Summerville shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

