The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working. According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO