144-Unit “Live, Work, Play” Community Off Highway 40 to Begin Construction at Lake Saint Louis
The community is the 3rd development built in partnership between Midas Capital & Mia Rose Holdings. Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
Electrical Connection Sponsors Hawthorn Foundation Networking Event at Busch Stadium
The Electrical Connection brought business, civic and state leadership together, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson, for a Hawthorn Foundation networking event at the August 13, 2022 St. Louis Cardinal game at Busch Stadium. The event, held in partnership with the Hawthorn Foundation, was designed to advance business and economic development initiatives in the state. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).
