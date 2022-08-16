ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

'100,000 employed since January:' Youngkin highlights job milestones in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that there are nearly 100,000 more Virginians employed today since the end of January. Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WSET

Third earthquake in just over one week in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, Iredell County — North Carolina has been the epicenter of the third earthquake in a little over a week. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSET

Weekend Weather Watch: Heavy rain expected for some parts of Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We have several rain chances ahead through the weekend and into next week. Most rain on Friday and Saturday will fall south and east. Rain and t-storms will move across the Carolinas and far eastern Virginia. If you're driving to these locations, you could get into strong storms. Rain will increase toward the coast.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy