WSET
'Opioid Crisis:' Montgomery Co. begins to receive 2022 settlement dollars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County has begun receiving settlement distributions from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid epidemic. In all, Virginia and its localities will receive approximately $530 million over a period of 16 years in the...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
WSET
'100,000 employed since January:' Youngkin highlights job milestones in the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that there are nearly 100,000 more Virginians employed today since the end of January. Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.
WSET
'Avoid contact:' VDH issues water advisory for Powell River at Big Stone Gap
WISE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued a recreational water advisory for the South Fork of the Powell River near East Stone Gap to the Powell River at Big Stone Gap. For the safety of people and pets, VDH is advising that recreational water activities,...
WSET
Third earthquake in just over one week in North Carolina
TROUTMAN, Iredell County — North Carolina has been the epicenter of the third earthquake in a little over a week. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake...
WSET
Weekend Weather Watch: Heavy rain expected for some parts of Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We have several rain chances ahead through the weekend and into next week. Most rain on Friday and Saturday will fall south and east. Rain and t-storms will move across the Carolinas and far eastern Virginia. If you're driving to these locations, you could get into strong storms. Rain will increase toward the coast.
WSET
Texas school district pulls Bible, Anne Frank's diary amid concern about book challenges
WASHINGTON (TND) — A school district in Texas is pulling over 40 books from its libraries and classrooms that had previously been challenged by parents, including the Bible and an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary. The move follows a newly adopted school board policy regarding how the...
