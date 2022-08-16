Read full article on original website
West Windsor police blotter
A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Middletown swears in police officers who will be on duty in schools
MIDDLETOWN — During the Aug. 15 meeting of the Township Committee in Middletown, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
West Windsor police investigate burglaries at The Mews at Princeton Junction
Police are investigating two burglaries and one attempted burglary at The Mews at Princeton Junction rental apartment complex, according to the West Windsor Police Department. Police were called to the development on July 29. The victim told police that she heard a noise coming from her living room and when she went to check, she saw a light being shined in through the window. She screamed and slammed the bedroom door shut, police said.
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend who he threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell was charged under...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
TOMS RIVER: FIRE CHIEF GARY SIMONE JR EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON LOSS OF FORMER FIRE FIGHTER
On behalf of the officers and members of Toms River Fire Department, Company 1 I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our brother, former company 1 firefighter Brian Pancza (38). Although his tenure was short, Firefighter Pancza served the citizens of Toms River...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Thirteen men charged, one on the run in New Jersey stemming from massive Heroin and Cocaine operation
There are 12 people behind bars and one currently on the run but all facing decades in prison for their roles in a massive drug trafficking operation that also included firearms offenses. All 13 men involved in the scheme have been charged for running this drug operation in and around...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Man hit by 2 cars crossing NJ intersection that's deemed one of the deadliest in nation
Police say a 66-year-old man was crossing the road at the intersection with a stroller filled with ice bags when he was hit by an SUV.
Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals
Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
A rash of car break-ins in Bucks County has neighborhood feeling "violated"
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are urging people to lock their car doors after a number of break-ins earlier this week. The group is organized, but the targets are random.Police say it's rare to have one break-in a night, but this week, they had more than two dozen in a few hours."It's really creepy and you do feel violated," Liz McGovern said. "You just don't understand it. It's like, why would you do that?"Residents in the Fairways subdivision are left stunned and confused.Early Wednesday morning, thieves hit six communities, breaking into 25 cars. One of them was McGovern's."When...
