Union City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
hudsoncountyview.com

24/7 emergency sewer line repairs on Route 440 to impact traffic in Jersey City and Bayonne

24/7 emergency sewer line repairs on Route 440 will impact traffic in Jersey City and Bayonne for about two weeks, starting August 26th. The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority will conduct the repairs, which are needed since the sewer pipes have partially collapsed 17 feet underground, which was identified during routine inspections on Wednesday, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus considers $6.5 million bond for new senior center

Secaucus is considering a multi-million dollar bond ordinance for various improvements across town, which will include more funds for the new senior center. The $6,535,000 million ordinance was introduced at a Town Council meeting in late July, with an upcoming hearing this month. Mayor Michael Gonnelli was absent at the July 26 meeting, so Third Ward Councilman Bill McKeever chaired the meeting.
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Joe Biden
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Hudson Reporter

Demolition for Chambord redevelopment to begin next month

Demolition at the Chambord building in southwest Hoboken is set to begin next month, and the building that suffered a fatal fire last December is slated for redevelopment. A Nixle alert issued by the city of Hoboken on Wednesday said site preparation at the building at 38 Jackson St. had begun this month. The property owners, 38 Jackson LLC., were wrapping up asbestos removal on August 19, with demolition set to begin after additional city permit approvals.
Hudson Reporter

Redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property on hold

The redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property at 69-73 LeFante Way in Bayonne has been put on hold. In February, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area. In June, the Planning Board and the City Council designated the area a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment following the study, one of the first steps in the redevelopment process.
Daily Voice

2 Unconscious In NJ Turnpike Crash (DEVELOPING)

At least two people were unconscious in a crash that closed the NJ Turnpike in Newark during rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, developing reports say. A car apparently struck a concrete barrier, ejecting two victims near mile maker 107.1 around 4:10 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for...
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Hudson Reporter

