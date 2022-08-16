Read full article on original website
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
West New York eyes restrictions for garbage and recycling collection
West New York is contemplating establishing time restrictions on the collection of solid waste and recyclable materials by private parties in town. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance that would do so at its August 10 meeting. According to the ordinance, the collection of solid...
hudsoncountyview.com
24/7 emergency sewer line repairs on Route 440 to impact traffic in Jersey City and Bayonne
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
Secaucus considers $6.5 million bond for new senior center
Secaucus is considering a multi-million dollar bond ordinance for various improvements across town, which will include more funds for the new senior center. The $6,535,000 million ordinance was introduced at a Town Council meeting in late July, with an upcoming hearing this month. Mayor Michael Gonnelli was absent at the July 26 meeting, so Third Ward Councilman Bill McKeever chaired the meeting.
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate | Opinion
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s plan to spend nearly $5 billion to widen the Turnpike leading to the Holland Tunnel is the single worst policy idea proposed in Hudson County this century — and instead of listening to the people of Jersey City, Gov. Murphy has pledged his support for this plan.
Jersey City Council takes action on new cannabis applicants
In a meeting that was otherwise overshadowed by numerous calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, the Jersey City Council managed to get through its entire agenda on August 17. Among the numerous items, they approved four retail cannabis applicants, introduced potential changes for a redevelopment plan in the...
Bayonne council adopts $160 million budget with 1.4 percent tax increase
Bayonne has adopted its calendar year 2022 municipal budget, with a slight municipal tax increase this year. The City Council adopted an ordinance approving the budget at its August 17 meeting. The total is $160,467,986, up from the final 2021 budget of $152,961,751. The public hearing on the budget largely...
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Demolition for Chambord redevelopment to begin next month
Demolition at the Chambord building in southwest Hoboken is set to begin next month, and the building that suffered a fatal fire last December is slated for redevelopment. A Nixle alert issued by the city of Hoboken on Wednesday said site preparation at the building at 38 Jackson St. had begun this month. The property owners, 38 Jackson LLC., were wrapping up asbestos removal on August 19, with demolition set to begin after additional city permit approvals.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property on hold
The redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property at 69-73 LeFante Way in Bayonne has been put on hold. In February, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area. In June, the Planning Board and the City Council designated the area a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment following the study, one of the first steps in the redevelopment process.
2 Unconscious In NJ Turnpike Crash (DEVELOPING)
At least two people were unconscious in a crash that closed the NJ Turnpike in Newark during rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, developing reports say. A car apparently struck a concrete barrier, ejecting two victims near mile maker 107.1 around 4:10 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for...
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year. The annual Taxpayers' Guide to...
